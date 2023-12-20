eBay in 2023: Nike, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and More Put Up Big Numbers

As 2023 winds down, and just before the year is soon to be reduced to merely a slew of lists and premature nostalgia, eBay has stepped up with some annual stats of its own.

According to eBay consumer data shared with Complex, searches on the site for "streetwear" were up more than 125 percent as of November. The same data also showed the following brands to be the most-searched for the period starting in January and wrapping in November:

Meanwhile, the five fastest-growing brands, based on sales growth for the same time period, were as follows:

Eric Emanuel

Aime Leon Dore

Comme Des Garcons

Palm Angels

Off-White

The data also pointed to several items that rose to the top in terms of searches, including shirts from Stone Island and hoodies from Fear of God Essentials.

Earlier this month, eBay held a two-day celebration in Dubai for its top sellers of the year. The company has also been highlighting individual sellers with breakout interviews, including one with freekvintage shop owner Thea Picard on Monday.

In November, eBay was a key participator in ComplexCon festivities in Long Beach. Here, enjoy a refresher on how the site's Authenticity Guarantee works.