O.J. Simpson's Alleged Accomplice Had Bloody Hands on Night of Murders, Brother Claims

The brother of Joseph “Joey” Ippolito, a friend of O.J. Simpson, reportedly told The New York Times that Ippolito returned to a Los Angeles apartment around midnight on the night of June 12, 1994, with what appeared to be blood on his hands and a bag containing a heavy object.

Sam Ippolito’s account, published in the Times’ Oct. 18 re-examination of the O.J. Simpson case, raises questions about whether Joey Ippolito helped dispose of evidence after the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. But the allegations remain unproven, and Sam later sought payment from the Times and attempted to retract his account after being refused, saying he could no longer distinguish memory from confusion.

According to Sam’s initial account, Joey had left earlier the evening of June 12, 1994, to help a friend. After returning, Joey allegedly stuffed his clothes into the bag, asked Sam to get rid of it, and went to shower. Sam said he tossed the bag into a dumpster near a construction site on Doheny Drive. Its contents were never confirmed.

Sam also said he overheard Joey speaking with Al Cowlings, Simpson’s longtime friend, about “helping” Simpson that night.

Joey was a mob-connected convicted drug trafficker who escaped from a Florida prison in May 1994, weeks before the killings. He knew Simpson through Cowlings and died in 2006.