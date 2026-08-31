Charli xcx Wears Custom EMPATH for Art-Forward Reading Festival Set

Charli xcx opted for custom EMPATH for her recent headlining set at Reading Festival, which saw her further expanding the live world of her Music, Fashion, Film album, one of the year’s best and a surefire awards contender.

The look in question marks an evolved form of the Willow Hooded dress, with EMPATH founder and designer Emily Arakawa collaborating with Charli’s stylist, Chris Horan, to craft something “darker and more dramatic,” per label reps.

As such, the hood was removed, while bell sleeves and cascading fringe, the latter made from silk chiffon, were added. Impressively, fraying was done by hand.

This look isn’t Charli’s first embrace of the Los Angeles-based label. She was also previously seen in the EMPATH UZU dress, available on Complex now.

The three-time Grammy winner’s Music, Fashion, Film-supporting tour kicks off next month, complete with back-to-back sold-out shows at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.