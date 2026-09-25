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Cardi B Makes Dramatic Entrance at Gucci's 'The Store Show' Presentation in Milan

Cardi has been a constant presence amid Milan Fashion Week festivities.

Cardi B hasn’t wasted a single second of her time in Milan this week.

Following her pizza-pasta-pussy shoutout while fielding questions from photographers earlier this week, Cardi has continued making her presence known in the Italian city and fashion hub. Friday (Sept. 25), she was among the stars seen in attendance at Gucci’s “The Store Show” presentation, which marked a pivotal moment for Demna, the Italian fashion house’s artistic director.

Cardi, as seen around the 13-minute mark in the event’s livestream, made a decidedly dramatic entrance in an oversized fur coat. Fans were quick to comment on the entrance, with one post likening its theatricality to that of a “mafia boss.”

The entrance was fitting, as the stakes were high for Gucci in Milan. As previously reported, Demna said shortly before the festivities began on Friday that the show marked the first time his “complete personal vision for the brand” would be shown to the world.

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