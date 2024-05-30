Balenciaga Launches Under Armour Collab After Shanghai Runway Debut

Fresh off its Shanghai-set Spring 25 runway show, Balenciaga is opening up access to a run of collaborative pieces with Under Armour.

As previously reported, the collaboration was the subject of much speculation in the days leading up to its formal unveiling. The limited selection is available to shop now and includes a zip-up hoodie in regular fit ($1,450 in two color options), an oversized t-shirt ($795 in two color options), large shorts ($1,150), a cap ($475), baggy sweatpants ($1,290), and tennis socks ($150).

Get a closer look below.