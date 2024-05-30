Balenciaga Launches Under Armour Collab After Shanghai Runway Debut

Fresh off its Shanghai-set Spring 25 runway show, Balenciaga is opening up access to a run of collaborative pieces with Under Armour.
As previously reported, the collaboration was the subject of much speculation in the days leading up to its formal unveiling. The limited selection is available to shop now and includes a zip-up hoodie in regular fit ($1,450 in two color options), an oversized t-shirt ($795 in two color options), large shorts ($1,150), a cap ($475), baggy sweatpants ($1,290), and tennis socks ($150).
Get a closer look below.
Just before the Under Armour rollout, Balenciaga staged its aforementioned Spring 25 presentation at the Museum of Art Pudong. In addition to the Under Armour pieces’ debut, Spring 25 also boasted the reveal of a new Alipay t-shirt design.
Earlier this month, the luxury line's music division launched a clothing-and-more collaboration with longtime show composer BFRND.