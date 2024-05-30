Balenciaga Launches Under Armour Collab After Shanghai Runway Debut

The limited release includes a zip-up hoodie for $1,450, an oversized t-shirt for $795, and more.

May 30, 2024
Person wearing a red Balenciaga hoodie and black Balenciaga shirt, posing in front of fish tanks with fish swimming around in the foreground
Image via Balenciaga
Person wearing a red Balenciaga hoodie and black Balenciaga shirt, posing in front of fish tanks with fish swimming around in the foreground
Image via Balenciaga

Fresh off its Shanghai-set Spring 25 runway show, Balenciaga is opening up access to a run of collaborative pieces with Under Armour.

As previously reported, the collaboration was the subject of much speculation in the days leading up to its formal unveiling. The limited selection is available to shop now and includes a zip-up hoodie in regular fit ($1,450 in two color options), an oversized t-shirt ($795 in two color options), large shorts ($1,150), a cap ($475), baggy sweatpants ($1,290), and tennis socks ($150).

Get a closer look below.

A person stands with hands in pockets, wearing an oversized black hoodie, long skirt, and baggy pants. The outfit, in a casual and relaxed style, appears modern and bold
Image via Balenciaga
Model wearing oversized streetwear, including a red hoodie with the hood up and black Under Armour pants, posing against a plain white background
Image via Balenciaga
Model wearing oversized black shirt, wide-leg pants, black crossbody bag, and dark sunglasses, showcasing contemporary street style
Image via Balenciaga
Model in oversized red T-shirt and loose black sweatpants with Under Armour logos, wearing black socks and dark sunglasses, looking over shoulder
Image via Balenciaga
Person wearing a black, long-sleeved fitted top with knee-length shorts, socks, and shoes, all branded with the Under Armour logo. They are also wearing sunglasses
Image via Balenciaga
A black baseball cap with an Under Armour logo and the word &quot;Balenciaga&quot; embroidered on the front
Image via Balenciaga
A model wears an all-black Under Armour ensemble including tight athletic shirt, baggy pants, and sunglasses
Image via Balenciaga
Close-up of a single black sock featuring the Under Armour logo and the word &quot;Balenciaga&quot; near the toe
Image via Balenciaga

Just before the Under Armour rollout, Balenciaga staged its aforementioned Spring 25 presentation at the Museum of Art Pudong. In addition to the Under Armour pieces’ debut, Spring 25 also boasted the reveal of a new Alipay t-shirt design.

View this video on YouTube
Video via Balenciaga

Earlier this month, the luxury line's music division launched a clothing-and-more collaboration with longtime show composer BFRND.

Under ArmourBrandsBalenciagaCollaborationsCollectionChina

Latest in Style