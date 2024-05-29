Under Armour Is Collaborating With Balenciaga

Under Armour is collaborating with high-end fashion label Balenciaga, as confirmed by the two entities on Instagram this week.

While details of the Balenciaga x Under Armour partnership are scarce at the time of writing, the announcement arrives ahead of the Spanish label's Spring 2025 runway show in Shanghai on Thursday, May 30. In addition to the Under Armour-branded hoop earrings teased by the collaborators on Instagram, leaked imagery from Reddit reveals that the partnership will include co-branded ready-to-wear apparel pieces, including elongated t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and shorts. At the time of writing, it isn't clear if the partnership will include collaborative sneakers.

In recent years, we've seen an uptick in collaborations between sportswear brands and high-end labels, so this latest partnership isn't entirely unusual—Balenciaga previously collaborated with Adidas. Other notable projects include the Dior x Air Jordan 1, the Gucci x Adidas Gazelle, and the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1.

According to the Instagram caption showcasing the Balenciaga x Under Armour hoop earrings, the debut collection between the brands will arrive sometime in early 2025. Check back soon for official updates.