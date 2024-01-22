Kim Kardashian Looks Ahead to 'Next Chapter' After Being Appointed Brand Ambassador for Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian is the latest familiar face to be given the distinction of brand ambassador for Balenciaga, a brand with which she is already deeply entwined.

Monday, Demna and company announced Kardashian’s appointment, noting that she has walked for the label in the past and starred in multiple campaigns for them in recent years. In a statement, Kardashian also pointed to her fruitful artistic relationship with Demna, who’s served as Balenciaga’s creative director since 2015.

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks—and some of my most iconic fashion moments," Kardashian, fresh off the announcement that her new SKKN makeup will launch later this week, said on Monday. "This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Among Kim’s most headlineable collaborations with Balenciaga prior to her appointment was her face-obscuring appearance alongside Demna at the 2021 Met Gala. The look, which was later emulated in Halloween costumes and beyond, provided a commentary on the nature of modern celebrity and the value of a famous face. The resulting silhouette proved a fitting one for the era, arguably becoming one of the most unforgettable Met Gala looks in history.

Next for Kim is the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate, which remained in production as of earlier this month. New episodes are expected to debut later this year.