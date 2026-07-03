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The Swedish soccer legend turned Fox Sports analyst is the breakout media star of the 2026 World Cup.Jamie Barton
It wasn't meant to end like this for Mario Balotelli.Jack Stanley
Sports
Here's How the Soccer Community Reacted to Mario Balotelli's Impending Transfer from AC Milan to Liverpool
Twitter has wieghed in on Mario Balotelli's transfer from AC Milan to Liverpool with love, hate, and the mandatory comparison to Luis Suarez.Adam Silvers
We have so much to learn from Mario Balotelli, and through the power of the GIF, we all can take steps towards Super Mario's lifestyle.Justin Block