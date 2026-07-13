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ASAP Rocky's Puma Suede '94 Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to cop the ASAP Rocky x Puma Suede '94.

ASAP Rocky Puma Suede '94
ASAP Rocky's Puma Suede '94 releases this week. Via Puma

Puma is rereleasing a beloved version of the Suede sneaker with the help of ASAP Rocky.

Rocky, who has been the sportswear brand’s creative director of F1, is reviving the 1994 version of the Suede for his latest Puma project. The majority of the ‘94 Suede is refined, featuring woven labels and raw-edge details on the tongues, gold lace locks and the forefoot, and a retro Puma stripe on the sides. The tooling has also been slimmed down to closely match the versions from 1994.

“I remember when my mom bought me my first pair of Suedes,” said A$AP Rocky. “Growing up in New York and seeing Walt Clyde Frazier with his style and his Puma suedes, they were the shoes. And now to be able to tap into that ‘90s nostalgia and bring them back with my own creative lens and special details, it’s great. Puma hasn't brought the '94 back since it dropped and reviving it stitch-for-stitch from the archive just felt right.”

Readers will be able to cop the ASAP Rocky x Puma Suede ‘94 starting on Wednesday, July 15, exclusively at a special pop-up in Joe’s Ginger located on 25 Pell Street in Chinatown, NYC, from 4 to 8 pm. ET. A wider drop will arrive on July 16 at Puma.com and at select Puma stockists.

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