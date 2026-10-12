Style

Andrew Garfield Wears Custom Brioni, Cartier Watch for 'Artificial' Screening in London

Garfield plays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the film, out this Christmas.

Andrew Garfield with long hair and glasses wearing a green suit stands on a red carpet, surrounded by photographers.
Image via Getty/Hara Kaur/Dave Benett/WireImage

Andrew Garfield paired a custom Brioni look with a Cartier watch at a screening of Artificial in London this weekend.

The two-time Oscar nominee, who plays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino’s latest, wore a custom olive-green silk evening jacket and silk shirt with black evening trousers from Brioni during a BFI London Film Festival screening of the NEON-distributed conversation starter.

Seen peeking from beneath his silk sleeve was a Cartier Tank Américaine watch in platinum and leather. The large-model timepiece retails for just over $28,000.

Garfield is joined in the Artificial cast by Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, Ike Barinholtz, and Mark Rylance. Barinholtz, notably, plays Elon Musk, a co-founder of the widely criticized OpenAI.

The Simon Rich-penned film, in theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 25, pairs nicely with another highlight from Garfield’s catalog: 2010’s The Social Network, which depicted the beginnings of Facebook.

Related Stories

Kaia Gerber in a black dress and sunglasses smiles while walking. A man in a suit is visible in the background.
Style

Kaia Gerber Wore an 18-Karat Yellow Gold Cartier Watch to the US Open

The star appeared wearing the luxury watch in New York City.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
Sam Altman Slammed by Journalist for OpenAI's Alleged Role in Daughter's Death by Suicide
Life

Sam Altman Blasted by Grieving Mother Over ChatGPT's Role in Daughter's Final Days

Journalist Laura Reiley says the AI discussed her daughter’s suicidal thoughts and edited her note, fueling urgent questions about OpenAI safeguards.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jacob Arabo
Style

Jacob Arabo Hand-Delivered a $1.3 Million Watch to Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

A video shows the Jacob & Co. founder personally fastening the Twin Turbo Furious Baguette White Gold to Ronaldo's wrist.

Joe Price78 days ago

Trending

1
MusicK-Pop Newcomers A2O Lite and A2O Soul Make Their Debut With “NEON” and “SUPERSTAR”
2
SneakersAPB x Air Jordan 11 'Made for Locals': Everything You Need to Know
3
MusicThe 30 Best Chief Keef Projects, Ranked
4
MusicUsher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Brown's London Sentencing
5
Pop CultureThe Next 'Paranormal Activity' Returns to the Home Where Series Started
6
SneakersThe Air Jordan 'Space Jam' Collection Is Dropping at Foot Locker

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App