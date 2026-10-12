Andrew Garfield Wears Custom Brioni, Cartier Watch for 'Artificial' Screening in London

Andrew Garfield paired a custom Brioni look with a Cartier watch at a screening of Artificial in London this weekend.

The two-time Oscar nominee, who plays OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Luca Guadagnino’s latest, wore a custom olive-green silk evening jacket and silk shirt with black evening trousers from Brioni during a BFI London Film Festival screening of the NEON-distributed conversation starter.

Seen peeking from beneath his silk sleeve was a Cartier Tank Américaine watch in platinum and leather. The large-model timepiece retails for just over $28,000.