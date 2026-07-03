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Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption
The Oscar-winning actor starred in Mary Harron’s original 2000 horror film based the Bret Easton Ellis novel.
Austin Butler to Star in New ‘American Psycho’ Adaptation
Butler will star as Patrick Bateman in the take on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel.
‘Challengers’ Tops U.S. Box Office Opening With $15 Million, Marking Zendaya's Biggest Live-Action Original Film
This marks director Luca Guadagnino's top-grossing movie domestically, beating out 'Call Me By Your Name.'
Exclusive: Zendaya on How Her 'Challengers' Character Is 'Walking That Line' in Luca Guadagnino’s Tennis Drama
Zendaya is joined in the 'Call Me By Your Name' filmmaker's latest by Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.
Zendaya Navigates a Tennis Threesome in Latest 'Challengers' Trailer
The long-awaited film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind 'Call Me By Your Name.'
Zendaya’s ‘I’m Taking Such Good Care of My Little White Boys’ Line in Threesome-Teasing ‘Challengers’ Trailer Is an Instant Hit (UPDATE)
The 'Euphoria' star plays a tennis pro in a risqué film from Luca Guadagnino of 'Call Me by Your Name' and 'Bones and All' fame.
Timothée Chalamet Gets Candid About Social Media’s Impact, Says ‘Societal Collapse Is in the Air’
The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor is in Venice with his latest Guadagnino collaboration 'Bones & All,' which he says explores particularly timely themes.
'Call Me by Your Name’ Screenwriter Reveals New Details About Shia LaBeouf Nearly Starring in Movie
While the screenwriter and director were both "blown away" by LaBeouf's reading, the part ultimately went elsewhere and the film was a critical hit.
Watch Kid Cudi's 50-Minute Apple Music Interview With Zane Lowe
On 'MOTM III' eve, Zane Lowe shares a new interview with Kid Cudi. The two discuss the new album, his recent Eminem collab, 'We Are Who We Are,' and more.
Kid Cudi Says He 'Totally' Disagrees With Kanye on Trump: 'If He Doesn't Know, He Knows Now'
Cudi plays Richard Poythress, a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter, on the new HBO series 'We Are Who We Are' from director Luca Guadagnino.
HBO and Luca Guadagnino's 'We Are Who We Are' Teaser Trailer Features Kid Cudi
The 'Call Me By Your Name' director has assembled a truly stellar cast for his new eight-episode HBO series including Chloë Sevigny, Kid Cudi, and more.
Frank Ocean and Director Luca Guadagnino Had a Secret Project in the Works
The 'Call Me by Your Name' director confirmed he and Ocean "were collaborating on a music video that never happened." He is now asking the artist to reconnect.
‘Scarface’ Remake Coming From ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino
Luca Guadagnino most notably directed 'Call Me By Your Name,' which earned four nominations at the 2018 Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture.
Kid Cudi and Chloë Sevigny Cast in HBO Series From 'Call Me By Your Name' Director Luca Guadagnino
Kid Cudi is returning to HBO.