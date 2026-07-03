Luca Guadagnino

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Christian Bale.
Pop Culture

Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption

The Oscar-winning actor starred in Mary Harron’s original 2000 horror film based the Bret Easton Ellis novel.

Joshua Espinoza135 days ago
Austin Butler in a black suit and tie at an event, posing against a white background.
Pop Culture

Austin Butler to Star in New ‘American Psycho’ Adaptation

Butler will star as Patrick Bateman in the take on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel.

Alex Ocho584 days ago
Zendaya in a sleeveless top smiling to the side; movie poster of "Challengers" featuring close-up of a woman with sunglasses
Pop Culture

‘Challengers’ Tops U.S. Box Office Opening With $15 Million, Marking Zendaya's Biggest Live-Action Original Film

This marks director Luca Guadagnino's top-grossing movie domestically, beating out 'Call Me By Your Name.'

Alex Ocho811 days ago
Movie poster for "Challengers" featuring Zendaya with a reflection of a tennis match in her sunglasses
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Zendaya on How Her 'Challengers' Character Is 'Walking That Line' in Luca Guadagnino’s Tennis Drama

Zendaya is joined in the 'Call Me By Your Name' filmmaker's latest by Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

Trace William Cowen838 days ago
zendaya in the new challengers trailer
Pop Culture

Zendaya Navigates a Tennis Threesome in Latest 'Challengers' Trailer

The long-awaited film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind 'Call Me By Your Name.'

Trace William Cowen878 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zendaya’s ‘I’m Taking Such Good Care of My Little White Boys’ Line in Threesome-Teasing ‘Challengers’ Trailer Is an Instant Hit (UPDATE)

The 'Euphoria' star plays a tennis pro in a risqué film from Luca Guadagnino of 'Call Me by Your Name' and 'Bones and All' fame.

Starr Savoy1123 days ago
Timothee Chalamet is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Gets Candid About Social Media’s Impact, Says ‘Societal Collapse Is in the Air’

The 'Call Me By Your Name' actor is in Venice with his latest Guadagnino collaboration 'Bones &amp; All,' which he says explores particularly timely themes.

Trace William Cowen1415 days ago
Shia LaBeouf walks a red carpet.
Pop Culture

'Call Me by Your Name’ Screenwriter Reveals New Details About Shia LaBeouf Nearly Starring in Movie

While the screenwriter and director were both "blown away" by LaBeouf's reading, the part ultimately went elsewhere and the film was a critical hit.

Trace William Cowen1724 days ago
apple
Music

Watch Kid Cudi's 50-Minute Apple Music Interview With Zane Lowe

On 'MOTM III' eve, Zane Lowe shares a new interview with Kid Cudi. The two discuss the new album, his recent Eminem collab, 'We Are Who We Are,' and more.

Trace William Cowen2046 days ago
Cudye
Music

Kid Cudi Says He 'Totally' Disagrees With Kanye on Trump: 'If He Doesn't Know, He Knows Now'

Cudi plays Richard Poythress, a MAGA hat-wearing Trump supporter, on the new HBO series 'We Are Who We Are' from director Luca Guadagnino.

Trace William Cowen2118 days ago
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cudi
Pop Culture

HBO and Luca Guadagnino's 'We Are Who We Are' Teaser Trailer Features Kid Cudi

The 'Call Me By Your Name' director has assembled a truly stellar cast for his new eight-episode HBO series including Chloë Sevigny, Kid Cudi, and more.

Trace William Cowen2147 days ago
Frank Ocean
Music

Frank Ocean and Director Luca Guadagnino Had a Secret Project in the Works

The 'Call Me by Your Name' director confirmed he and Ocean "were collaborating on a music video that never happened." He is now asking the artist to reconnect.

Joshua Espinoza2159 days ago
luca guadagnino
Pop Culture

‘Scarface’ Remake Coming From ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino most notably directed 'Call Me By Your Name,' which earned four nominations at the 2018 Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture.

tara mahadevan2256 days ago

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