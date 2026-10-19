Alpha Industries Staples Get the Icecream Treatment in New Collection for Fall/Winter 2026

Alpha Industries gets the Icecream treatment in a new collection timed perfectly for the colder months of 2026.

Totaling five pieces, the Alpha Industries x Icecream Fall/Winter 2026 collection puts reflective fabrics and reversible construction to good use without obscuring the familiar strengths of each brand.

A standout here is the B-15 Bomber, complete with a detachable Dalmatian-inspired faux fur collar and reflective shell. Intended as a complement to this piece is the Flight Nylon Pant, which brings faux fur to its pockets.

The full collection is available globally now via flagship stores for both brands, as well as online. Below, get a closer look.