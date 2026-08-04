Denim Tears Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley With Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

Late fashion journalist André Leon Talley is homaged in an upcoming Denim Tears collection for Fall/Winter 2026.
On Tuesday (August 3), the Tremaine Emory-founded streetwear band previewed their upcoming collection with a lookbook that revisits Talley’s most iconic pieces, including a Billionaire Boys Club sweater that he wore during New York Fashion Week in 2010.
Also seen in pieces modeled by Edward Buchanan, André Walker, Ashantéa Austin, and Yatta Bombata is a collaboration with Stüssy, along with originals like a panther-printed chino, a leather parka that exhibits Denim Tears’ signature parka, and track suits.
Talley, a former Vogue editor-at-large, died in January 2022 at 73 years old. His life is depicted in the 2017 documentary The Gospel According to André, along with two memoirs, A.L.T. and The Chiffon Trenches.
The Denim Tears drop will release across five waves beginning Aug. 14.