Denim Tears Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley With Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

Also seen in pieces modeled by Edward Buchanan, André Walker, Ashantéa Austin, and Yatta Bombata is a collaboration with Stüssy, along with originals like a panther-printed chino, a leather parka that exhibits Denim Tears’ signature parka, and track suits.

Talley, a former Vogue editor-at-large, died in January 2022 at 73 years old. His life is depicted in the 2017 documentary The Gospel According to André, along with two memoirs, A.L.T. and The Chiffon Trenches.

The Denim Tears drop will release across five waves beginning Aug. 14.