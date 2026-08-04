GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

Denim Tears Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley With Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

The collection will be released across five drops beginning August 14.

denimtears/Instagram
denimtears/Instagram

Late fashion journalist André Leon Talley is homaged in an upcoming Denim Tears collection for Fall/Winter 2026.

On Tuesday (August 3), the Tremaine Emory-founded streetwear band previewed their upcoming collection with a lookbook that revisits Talley’s most iconic pieces, including a Billionaire Boys Club sweater that he wore during New York Fashion Week in 2010.

Also seen in pieces modeled by Edward Buchanan, André Walker, Ashantéa Austin, and Yatta Bombata is a collaboration with Stüssy, along with originals like a panther-printed chino, a leather parka that exhibits Denim Tears’ signature parka, and track suits.

Talley, a former Vogue editor-at-large, died in January 2022 at 73 years old. His life is depicted in the 2017 documentary The Gospel According to André, along with two memoirs, A.L.T. and The Chiffon Trenches.

The Denim Tears drop will release across five waves beginning Aug. 14.

Related Stories

Complex Style's 2026 Streetwear Power Ranking includes Denim Tears' Tremaine Emory, Corteiz's Clint Ogbenna, Kith's Ronnie Fieg, Joe Freshgoods, Supreme's James Jebbia, and more.
Style

Streetwear Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

From veterans like Supreme’s James Jebbia to new school leaders like Corteiz’s Clint Ogbenna, these are the 25 individuals who make things happen in streetwear right now.

Mike DeStefano69 days ago
Lauryn Hill x Denim Tears
Style

Lauryn Hill Stars in Denim Tears Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign

The new collection is available on Friday at 11. a.m. ET.

tara mahadevan113 days ago
The Best Streetwear Brands 0f 2025
Style

The Best Streetwear Brands of 2025

From veterans like Supreme to newcomers like Paly Hollywood, these are the best brands of 2025.

Mike DeStefano244 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicBunnie Xo Says She'll 'Never' Marry Again, Recalls 'Betrayal Trauma' of Jelly Roll's Affair
4
Pop CultureUsher Shows off Atlanta Mansion With Houses Barbershop, High-End Paintings, and Outdoor Sculptures
5
StyleSeiko Unveils Limited Edition ‘Initial D’-Inspired Watch
6
Sports‘Inside the NBA’ Host Kenny Smith Marries Croatian Influencer Tia Jurcic In Newport Beach

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App