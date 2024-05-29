Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift Impersonators Star in New Alexander Wang Ricco Bag Video

The lookalikes are seen trying out the new bag in the video, which was captioned, "100% certified authentic."

May 29, 2024

The lookalikes are taking over.

In a new campaign video for the recently launched Ricco Bag, Alexander Wang has elected to feature a lineup of impersonators. The four-person cast of the brief clip, which first popped up on the brand’s social media on May 20, puts the new silhouette in the hands of people who look a good bit like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift.

In the caption of the original IG Reels update, the brand had some fun with the concept, writing, simply, "100 percent certified authentic."

As for the bag, it’s available now and comes in two different sizes: small, starting at $850, and medium, starting at $1,050. The Ricco, of course, takes inspiration from 2009’s Rocco, a fixture of the era.

Get a slightly closer look below.

Close-up image of an open Alexander Wang handbag with a textured leather finish and visible interior zipper pocket. The Alexander Wang logo is seen inside
Image via alexander wang
Close-up of a designer bag featuring numerous metallic studs arranged in uniform rows
Image via alexander wang
A black textured crossbody bag adorned with multiple rows of silver studs
Image via alexander wang
A textured leather handbag with a wide strap and metal stud detailing on the bottom, designed by Alexander Wang
Image via alexander wang

The lookalikes-focused clip arrives following Wang's Ice Spice-starring Spring 2024 campaign, which was commemorated with a giant inflatable balloon of the singer spotted atop a flatbed truck in New York City.

"As an artist, I'm always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign," Spice said of starring in the campaign for the brand's Nocturna collection in March.

