Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift Impersonators Star in New Alexander Wang Ricco Bag Video

The lookalikes are taking over.

In a new campaign video for the recently launched Ricco Bag, Alexander Wang has elected to feature a lineup of impersonators. The four-person cast of the brief clip, which first popped up on the brand’s social media on May 20, puts the new silhouette in the hands of people who look a good bit like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift.

In the caption of the original IG Reels update, the brand had some fun with the concept, writing, simply, "100 percent certified authentic."

As for the bag, it’s available now and comes in two different sizes: small, starting at $850, and medium, starting at $1,050. The Ricco, of course, takes inspiration from 2009’s Rocco, a fixture of the era.

Get a slightly closer look below.