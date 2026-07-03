Alexander Wang

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From left: Kim Kardashian holding a light panel, a blonde Ariana Grande in a black dress, a young woman with brown hair in a leather jacket, and Taylor Swift in a pink sweater holding a purse
Style

Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and Taylor Swift Impersonators Star in New Alexander Wang Ricco Bag Video

The lookalikes are seen trying out the new bag in the video, which was captioned, "100% certified authentic."

Trace William Cowen779 days ago
Person smiling in front of a promotional backdrop, wearing a black outfit with shoulder details
Style

Giant Inflatable Ice Spice Balloon to Mark Alexander Wang Collaboration Spotted in NYC

The collaboration was announced last month with a photo shoot of the new collection titled “Nocturna.”

Mark Elibert831 days ago
Woman in a glossy outfit posing on a motorcycle for an Alexander Wang advertisement
Style

Ice Spice Links With Alexander Wang for Spring 2024 Campaign

The Bronx rapper said the opportunity to work with the designer has given her another opportunity to "challenge" herself as an artist.

tara mahadevan862 days ago
Pop Culture

North West Gifted Alexander Wang Bag with Kim Kardashian's Viral Crying Face

Kim's memeified facial expression is from a 2012 episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

tara mahadevan935 days ago
A model walks in Alexander Wang runway show
Style

Alexander Wang Debuts Cupid’s Door Runway Show in New York

Julia Fox and Sydney Carlson were among those who walked the runway for the latest runway show from designer Alexander Wang titled Cupid's Door.

Trace William Cowen1253 days ago
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An Alexander Wang pop up is pictured
Style

Alexander Wang Opens Doors on Miami Design District Pop-Up

In a statement, Alexander Wang said the new space represents an "especially exciting" opportunity for the brand, which recently launched new Bodywear pieces.

Trace William Cowen1323 days ago
aw
Style

Alexander Wang Shares New Statement on Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'I Will Do Better'

In a previous statement shared two months ago, the designer called allegations against him "baseless." Now, he's vowing to "do better" in the future.

Trace William Cowen1956 days ago
a wang assault
Style

Alexander Wang Denies Allegations of Sexual Assault

After model Owen Mooney alleged that Alexander Wang groped him, a number of other people came forward to accuse Wang of sexual assault.

tara mahadevan2023 days ago
pete
Style

Pete Davidson Makes Runway Debut at Alexander Wang's NYC Show

Pete continues to expand the brand with an Alexander Wang runway appearance.

Trace William Cowen2601 days ago
alexander wang gloves editoral
Style

Alexander Wang Partners With NTWRK for New Capsule Collection

Alexander Wang has partnered with NTWRK to deliver a live shoppable broadcast during the brand's Fall 2019 show in New York.

Hannah Lifshutz2784 days ago
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Sole Collector Release Roundup 11/14/18
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need To Check Out This Weekend

A complete roundup of this week's most important sneaker releases including the Union x Jordan collection, 'Zebra' Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 restock, and more.

Mike DeStefano2801 days ago
Union Los Angeles x Jordan Lookbook 2
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Union Los Angeles x Jordan Brand, Alexander Wang x Adidas, and More

A complete list of this week's best style releases including Union Los Angeles x Jordan, Gucci x DSM, Noah, and more.

Mike DeStefano2802 days ago
Union x Air Jordan 1 Comparison (Group)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases featuring the Union x Air Jordan I collaboration, Nike Kyrie 5 'Taco PE,' Reebok Iverson Legacy, and more.

Mike DeStefano2803 days ago
Alexander Wang x Adidas AW Turnout Bball 'White' (Pair)
Sneakers

Adidas Reveals Its Fourth Collection With Alexander Wang

Adidas has revealed its fourth collection with Alexander Wang. It will consist of five different footwear styles like the new Puff Trainer and Futureshell.

Mike DeStefano2804 days ago

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