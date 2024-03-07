Ice Spice Links With Alexander Wang for Spring 2024 Campaign

Ice Spice is the newest star of Alexander Wang’s Spring 2024 campaign.

“As an artist, I'm always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign,” Ice Spice said in a statement.

The new collection is named Nocturna and blends the worlds of fashion and rap. Ice is seen wearing the brand’s ready-to-wear pieces, like leather, denim, and Alexander Wang’s Dome bag program.

"Ice Spice is such a powerhouse, a cultural touchstone, and a breath of fresh air. Her unapologetic energy magnifies the sharp and austere sensuality of Spring 2024 and leans into our brand codes on a deeper level,” Wang added.

Check out some images from the campaign below.