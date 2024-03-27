Drake Reacts to Doppelgänger Being in Crowd During His Show: 'I'm Everywhere'

While it's possible that the reel may be superimposed, this isn't the first we've seen a Drake impersonator. Around the rapper's Certified Lover Boy era came Izzy Drake, also known "Fake Drake," who had a heart symbol etched into his caesar haircut like the 6 God, made podcast appearances and linked up with a Lil Durk impersonator. But Fake Drake seemingly stepped out of line with Champagne Papi, going as far as challenging him to a boxing match before having his Instagram account deactivated.

"I got this ticket and now I’m running with it," Izzy Drake once told Complex about his plans. “It’s going to take me to the next level when I’m transitioning out of the whole fake Drake stuff. That’s why I don’t really like it when people call me ‘Fake Drake,’ because I’m not fake. My name’s Izzy Drake."