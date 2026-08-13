There is a version of hip-hop fashion history that gets told without Lil' Kim at the center of it, and that version is simply wrong. To put it plainly, she is the blueprint. Not a precursor. Not an "early influence." The blueprint.

Before Kim, female rappers largely dressed tough and baggy to earn their seat at the table in a male-dominated industry. The logic was survival. Desexualize yourself, adopt a tomboy aesthetic, and maybe hip-hop will take you seriously. Lil’ Kim walked into that equation and blew it up entirely. She fused high-end luxury with the raw grit of Brooklyn street style and made it look like the most natural thing in the world. She wore colorful wigs to match every fit. She dressed in head-to-toe Chanel. She rocked the Versace monogram spray-painted onto a wig just to secure front-row placement at the 2001 Milan show. She didn't beg fashion to let her in; she showed up so undeniably fly that the biggest fashion houses in the world had to embrace her.

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Kim’s iconic looks were abundant. There's the Hardcore album era. That 1996 promo poster featuring Kim squatting in leopard print lingerie remains one of the most iconic images the genre has ever produced. At the time, it was pure shock value, but it has aged into something more like a statement of intent. Her 1999 VMAs purple jumpsuit, styled by Misa Hylton, with one breast exposed and covered only by a pasty, remains one of the most discussed looks in awards show history. That moment felt like a provocation, but it was something more precise than that. It was control. She was always in control of the image, the spectacle, and the narrative. Hylton deserves her credit here too, as one of the true architects of ‘90s hip-hop fashion. Her work with Kim was some of the most influential styling of that era. The most impressive part of Lil’ Kim’s style was her range. She could step out in fur coats and full Chanel one night and pull up rocking Air Max 95s and sweats the next. Even her court appearances were fashion moments. That kind of range is rare. It's what separates the well-dressed from the style icons.