This Atlanta Jeweler Is Creating Playboi Carti's Crazy Custom Pieces

How did you get your start in the jewelry industry?

My father had a small kiosk in the middle of the mall in the early 2000s. We moved here in 2000 and my dad had to buy a business. He just chose to buy a jewelry store. I used to help him out, and then I started selling jewelry online.

When did you start Jewelry Unlimited and get the shop you have now?

The company [name] has been the same since the beginning. I started working with hip-hop artists and stuff in 2017. My focus was always online, but there's a limit to what you can sell online. When you get into the higher-end items, people are not comfortable buying online. So we started our retail presence and it grew from there.

At what point do you start doing custom work?

That's kind of why we started the retail presence, people wanting custom jewelry. There's been a surge of [custom jewelry]. They don't just want to buy off the rack anymore. Everyone wants their logo or their initials or whatever it might be.

Is that the biggest portion of your business today?

I think if I were to put a number on it, I would say like 30 percent of our business is custom. We're one of the jewelry stores that actually hold a lot of inventory. So a lot of people use us when they need something. They can just come in and know that we have nice stuff to choose from. A necklace, bracelet, or watch doesn’t generally need to be customized.

What is your approach to the custom projects?

I have a staff of maybe 20 that are here helping out. I personally take on the larger projects and the celebrity projects. I would not decline a project. It would just end up taking longer. I have my staff that will help me out if I'm overwhelmed. I’m taking on as many projects as I can.



In general, what’s the most expensive piece you’ve made?

The tennis chains with large pink diamonds or whatever might be the case. They get up to $1 million. There's been a handful of seven-digit pieces we've made. Customers like Future and Gervonta Davis spend a lot of money. So does Carti.

What’s the craziest turnaround you’ve had for a custom project?

I'm a perfectionist. I've had projects done and I completely scrapped them to start over. Just last year there was a necklace I built for Latto that I wasn't very happy with. Without even getting her consent, I melted it down and remade it. Obviously, they're a little disappointed, but in the grander scheme of things they understand and are happy. It costs me a lot more to do. But these are relatively expensive pieces of jewelry, so I try to get it right and retain the customer forever.

What was the piece?

It was a 777 necklace, and it was a cross with a pink diamond in the middle. I didn't like the way the necklace laid. So I scrapped it and had it remade.

Latto and Cardi B filmed some of their “Put it on Da Floor” video at your shop. How was that experience?

It was cool. I remember I was in the store with Key Glock at the time, and I got a call from Latto's manager and she was like, “Hey, we wanna use your store for a potential video shoot.” It was hush hush that Cardi B was on there. I consider my customers as friends, and they're probably better at marketing than I am. So I asked Key Glock if it was a good look and he's like, ‘You gotta do that shit.’ [Laughs.] That was like three days before [the shoot]. It didn't take much because we just had to have the store closed for a few hours. It was definitely good publicity for us.

I didn't realize how much went into a shoot. It was like 50–60 people here, and I only have a 2,000 square foot store. There were trailers set up outside and stuff like that. But it all went well. I’ve worked with Latta and Cardi for a long time. So it was a no-brainer to help.