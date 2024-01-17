Our First Impressions of Pharrell’s Western-Inspired Louis Vuitton Show

Wwd / WWD via Getty Images

Pharrell kicked off Paris Fashion Week by bringing the spirit of the American rodeo to Paris for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Pharrell’s third outing as Louis Vuiton’s creative director of menswear paid tribute to the American West and indigenous fashion.





The collection was rife with Western essentials like cowboy boots, lace shirts, chore coats, leather chaps, and other garments that would fit any cast member on Yellowstone. Much of the line featured turquoise rhinestone rivets and other indigenous fashion motifs made in collaboration with artists from the Dakota and Lakota nations. Hallmarks from P’s debut Spring/Summer 2024 collection returned in new iterations, as seen with soft leather Speedy Bags and “Damoflage” apparel in even bolder colors. Hip-hop also continued to be in the spotlight even in LV’s vision of the Wild West, as seen with collaborations with brands like Timberland and grills by jeweler Dolly Cohen.





While much can be said about Pharrell’s latest collection for Louis Vuitton, here are some of Complex Style’s initial takeaways.