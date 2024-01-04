Is Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag Worth the $11,000 Investment?

Via Complex

What a great way to start off 2024. After being unveiled on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris back in June 2023, Pharrell’s debut collection as the Louis Vuitton men's creative director has finally arrived in stores.





The Spring/Summer 2024 collection is full of highlights like a “Damoflage” fur coat, chunky-soled LV Trainers made of alligator-printed leather, and a varsity jacket with crystallized branding. But the colorful selection of speedy bags, which Pharrell reinvented, have elicited the most excitement. Red, yellow, green, blue, and classic brown colorways will be available in 25 ($9,300), 40 ($11,100), and 50 ($12,400) sizes.







Pharrell’s bright Speedys are a nod to the knockoff LV bags that you can score by strolling down Canal Street in New York City. While these bags come with a hefty price tag, thanks to their calfskin leather construction, now you don’t need to buy a poorly-crafted fake to get something with a bit more character that dons the LV monogram. Pharrell has brought the creative spirit of bootleg culture to one of the world’s most storied fashion houses.







We were able to get an up close look at the yellow Speedy 40 from Pharrell’s monumental collection ahead of its retail debut. Here are our first impressions.