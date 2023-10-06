Crocs Unveils Its New Cowboy Boot... And People Have Thoughts

Like it or not, the Crocs empire won’t stop growing.
Since its inception in 2002, the Colorado-based brand has gone from a niche clog-maker to one of the most hyped-up footwear brands in the game. In addition to securing luxury collaborations and celebrity co-signs, the company has expanded its offerings into sandals, platforms, sneakers, and wedges — all of which have garnered mixed reactions.
While some have praised the shoes as ironic fashion statements that are both practical and comfy, others have dismissed them as a tacky, played-out trend that is nothing short of ugly.
But despite the widespread criticism, Crocs apparently has no plans to shed its quirky reputation, as it just released one of its most polarizing products to date: a cowboy boot. That’s right, the popular clog specialist unveiled its Western-inspired footwear on Thursday, Oct. 5 as part of its annual “Croctober” celebration.
“For years, the buzz around a Crocs-inspired cowboy boot has been building, creating a genuine fan-fueled movement trending across social media,” the brand wrote in a press release. “Recognizing this passion, Crocs is making fan dreams come true, turning the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot into a reality: a testament to the brand’s commitment to and celebration of Croc Nation.”
The Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot features a glossy, crocskin texture, metallic embroidery, and a spur that can be removed. The limited edition shoes, which also come with Croc Star Jibbitz and the 2023 Duke Jibbitz, will be available on Crocs.com and in select locations on the official Croc Day (October 23).
Naturally, the product announcement garnered a wide range of online responses, with some expressing excitement over the release, while others were left scratching their heads. You can check out some of the Twitter reactions below.