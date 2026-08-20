What do a streetwear brand that released its first product in 2019 and a hardcore band formed in Washington DC in 1986 have in common? Well, almost nothing, except for the name. Fugazi (the brand) and Fugazi (the band) were involved in some recent controversy after some consumers mistook a Fugazi (the brand) x Vans sneaker collaboration as a project with the band.
Why is this a big deal? The band is famously anti-consumerist. They never sold any merch or charged more than $5 for a concert. So, when certain people familiar with the band’s stance caught wind of a Fugazi x Vans project, there was a bit of confusion.
Despite a mostly positive reaction when one of the best brands in modern streetwear announced its first major footwear collab followed by a feverish turnout for a surprise giveaway in Paris shortly thereafter this past June, Vans made the decision to step away from the project after some public backlash from Fugazi band members Ian MacKaye and Brendan Canty. This past weekend, Trevor Gorji’s Fugazi decided to move forward with the release anyway, sans any official involvement from Vans.
An official statement from Vans that was provided to Complex on the manner read: “Vans believes in authenticity, self-expression, and mutual respect for the diverse communities and creatives who shape our culture, past, present, and future. When we were unable to reach alignment on a path forward that reflected those values and the level of mutual respect we believe is essential to any partnership, we made the decision not to move forward with the official release. As a result, Vans did not participate in or support the release or any related promotional activity.”
Fugazi (the brand) also provided and official statement to Complex that read, “We couldn’t have done it without them.”
So how did Fugazi end up selling its Vans collabs for $5 cash at its New York and Los Angeles storefronts? Get yourself up to speed on the situation below.
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June 24, 2026: Fugazi Posts a Video Starring Steve Van Doren to Announce the Collab
In a promo video that has since been deleted by Fugazi and Vans, Vans Vice President of Events and Promotions Steve Van Doren helped reveal the footwear partnership to the world. He held up the Fugazi x Vans Slip-On, which was designed to resemble the rare Raf Simons x Colette x Comme des Garçons Slip-On from 2005. The video itself was another reference. It was inspired by a 1994 Vans commercial starring actor Jamie Kennedy.
While most of the initial reception was positive, a comment from Dischord Records, the label of Fugazi (the band), eventually popped up in the Instagram comments section of the post. It read, “We have nothing to do with this to be clear.” On June 26, Vans removed itself as a collaborator on the announcement post on Instagram. This would be one of the first signs that the release was in jeopardy.
June 25, 2026: Fugazi Does a Surprise Giveaway in Front of the Vans Store in Paris
The first stop for the Fugazi x Vans promo tour was in Paris during Men’s Fashion Week. Gorji pulled up alongside his brand team in a box truck up in front of the Vans Paris Le Marais store and gave away around 150 mismatched pairs of Authentics, commemorative merch like trucker caps, and teddy bears.
Eight different colorways of Fugazi x Vans Authentics were handed out: faded red, olive green, black denim, blue denim, red and navy blue plaid, cow print, Realtree camo, and a red tweed. Each of them are nods to materials that Fugazi has used for its own clothing designs in the past.
The variance and mismatched nature of the pairs given away was inspired by an old Vans practice where they would allow skaters to purchase single shoes if they destroyed one skating. Skaters could also bring in their own materials and Vans would create a unique pair for them.
According to a source familiar with the situation, similar giveaways were supposed to take place in New York City, Los Angeles, and London. They were ultimately scrapped.
July 2, 2026: Steve Van Doren Releases Apology on Instagram
In response to some of the backlash that was picking up steam online, Steve Van Doren released an official apology on his Instagram page: “Sorry for any confusion this past week. Fugazi the band and Fugazi the clothing brand are not connected. I have deep respect for Ian MacKaye, his impact on music and his connection to skateboarding . We spoke this morning and are looking at ways to support longtime skateboarders and giving back to the communities we both care deeply about.”
At the time, the Fugazi x Vans sneaker release was not formally canceled, but the post was a clear sign that the collab was in jeopardy.
July 6, 2026: Fugazi Band Member Brendan Canty Condemns the Fugazi x Vans Project
In an interview with Consequence, Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty provided his two cents on the situation. Among his comments on the Fugazi x Vans project, Canty said, “It’s so tone deaf… I’m confused by it and … it seems like people are equally confused by it out in the world, to the point where [they’re] confused and disgusted by it.”
Despite airing on July 6, the Canty interview took place prior to Van Doren’s apology on July 2.
Aug. 14, 2026: Fugazi Resurfaces With a New Video Announcing the Collab’s Release Sans Vans Involvement
Following roughly a month of no word on the release of the Fugazi x Vans Authentics and Slip-On, the streetwear brand resurfaced with a new promo video. Any mention of Vans is bleeped out and the video’s star Reggie nods to the ongoing fiasco by saying that “some suits tried to sweep the whole thing under the rug”
In response the the confusion that arose between Fugazi (the band) and Fugazi (the clothing brand), Reggie clearly spells it out, “We are Fugazi and we sell merchandise.”
He then proceeds to gesture to a van (the vehicle) and says it’s “full of shit” before a final message pops up on screen, “We have shoes, you have no control.”
A source familiar with the situation told Complex that Fugazi had already purchased its stock of the collaborative sneakers from Vans, which is why it was able to still sell them despite Vans discontinuing its involvement. No official Vans branding or imagery of the shoes was used in this promo or any subsequent posts about the drop.
Aug. 15-16, 2026: Fugazi Holds In-Store Release in LA and NY, Sells Shoes for $5 Each
Fugazi held a special in-person launch for its Vans collabs on Aug. 15 at its Los Angeles store and Aug. 16 at its New York location. Fans lined up to get a chance at purchasing a pair for $5. The catch, it was cash only.
While this has not been confirmed, some have connected the dots and said that this was meant to be a cheeky nod to Fugazi (the band) never charging more than $5 for its concerts.
In addition to the in-store launches, Fugazi also held eight 72-hour raffles on its web store. For $5, customers could enter for a chance at their own pair of Authentics. The one exception was the Slip-On, which was sold in super limited quantities for $100 each on Aug. 16. They sold out in under five minutes upon release.
Aug. 16, 2026: Fugazi Founder Trevor Gorji Posts on Instagram Post Release
Before closing the chapter on the bittersweet Fugazi x Vans project, Gorji left us with one final image. The brand owner posed in front of a table covered in $5 bills he had accumulated from his in-store releases. The caption told the real story: “Never meet your idols.”
The Aftermath: Pairs Are Being Sold for Hundreds
As is to be expected with any hyped-up sneaker release these days, some of the Fugazi x Vans Authentics and Slip-Ons have already made their way to the aftermarket. Listings for pairs currently hover between $300 and $650 on sites like eBay, quite the markup from their $5 price tag.