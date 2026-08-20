What do a streetwear brand that released its first product in 2019 and a hardcore band formed in Washington DC in 1986 have in common? Well, almost nothing, except for the name. Fugazi (the brand) and Fugazi (the band) were involved in some recent controversy after some consumers mistook a Fugazi (the brand) x Vans sneaker collaboration as a project with the band.

Why is this a big deal? The band is famously anti-consumerist. They never sold any merch or charged more than $5 for a concert. So, when certain people familiar with the band’s stance caught wind of a Fugazi x Vans project, there was a bit of confusion.

Despite a mostly positive reaction when one of the best brands in modern streetwear announced its first major footwear collab followed by a feverish turnout for a surprise giveaway in Paris shortly thereafter this past June, Vans made the decision to step away from the project after some public backlash from Fugazi band members Ian MacKaye and Brendan Canty. This past weekend, Trevor Gorji’s Fugazi decided to move forward with the release anyway, sans any official involvement from Vans.

An official statement from Vans that was provided to Complex on the manner read: “Vans believes in authenticity, self-expression, and mutual respect for the diverse communities and creatives who shape our culture, past, present, and future. When we were unable to reach alignment on a path forward that reflected those values and the level of mutual respect we believe is essential to any partnership, we made the decision not to move forward with the official release. As a result, Vans did not participate in or support the release or any related promotional activity.”

Fugazi (the brand) also provided and official statement to Complex that read, “We couldn’t have done it without them.”