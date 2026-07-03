Metallica

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Usher singing on stage with dramatic lighting and smoke effects.
Pop Culture

Usher Reveals Surprising Choice for Who He'd Like to See Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher reveals what's next for his career and reveals his surprising pick for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Brad Appleton309 days ago
James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform a show during their first night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Friday, June 20, 2025.
Music

Tomorrowland Festival Saved by Metallica With Just Hours to Spare Following Stage Fire

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix thanked the band for "coming through with the new stage parts."

Jaelani Turner-Williams364 days ago
Three images showcasing streetwear fashion: a Supreme box, person in a black utility outfit, and a camo Human Made jacket
Style

Best Style Releases: Supreme, Stüssy x Levi's, Kaws x Human Made, and More

From Supreme's 30th anniversary celebration to Stüssy's latest with Levi's, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano814 days ago
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Music

Here Are the Top Earning Musicians of 2019 According to 'Forbes'

'Forbes' has released their list of the world's highest earning musicians.

Joe Price2416 days ago
festival
Music

Watch Travis Scott, Brockhampton, and More Perform on ACL Fest Livestream

This year's Austin City Limits music festival features an absolutely packed lineup, with everyone from Brockhampton to Travis Scott performing.

Joe Price2843 days ago
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Style

Nixon Goes Metal in Collaboration with Metallica

Nixon and Metallica have joined forces to deliver an eight-piece watch collection that channels the bands metal energy. 

Sam Cole2876 days ago
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Sneakers

Vans and Metallica Launch Their Exclusive Footwear & Apparel Collection

Vans launch an exclusive collaboration with Metallica.

Sam Cole3064 days ago
Diddy fundraising dinner
Music

Diddy, Beyoncé, and Drake Are the Highest-Paid Musicians of 2017

And the Weekend wasn't far behind on the latest 'Forbes' list.

Shawn Setaro3144 days ago
Metallica pop up in Toronto
Music

Metallica Launching A Pop-Up Store In Toronto This Weekend

Heavy metal legends Metallica are opening a pop-up store in Toronto, offering merchandise for their 2017 Worldwired tour

Daniel Mitri3291 days ago
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Style

Metallica Reminds Everyone Why It’s the King of Merch

Metallica teams up with Vans on a collection of merch to celebrate its newest album, ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct.’

John Q Marcelo3524 days ago
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Music

PROMO: Metallica Beer Is Now Available In Canada

Beginning today, Quebec residents can ride the lightning.

Complex Canada3946 days ago
Music

PROMO: Metallica To Open Quebec City’s Centre Videotron

The legendary rockers will pass the torch on September 14th and 16th.

Complex Canada3960 days ago
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Music

Live Stream Lollapalooza 2015 With Sam Smith, The Weeknd, Raury and More

Here's the Lollapalooza 2015 live stream schedule featuring Paul McCartney, Metallica, Florence + the Machine, The Weeknd and more.

jessielmorris4005 days ago
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Sneakers

Metallica x Vans Signature Collection

Grab a pair today.

Jonathan Sawyer4915 days ago
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Music

Musicians and Skateboarders Come Together for Tony Hawk and Ben Harper's "Boards + Bands" Fundraiser

Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jimmy Cliff, Metallica and the late Adam Yauch are all on board.

Sam Weiss4992 days ago
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Music

Video: Metallica Fans Riot After Show in India Gets Postponed

What did you expect from Metallica fans?

Jacob Moore5377 days ago

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