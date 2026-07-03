Latest Stories
Usher Reveals Surprising Choice for Who He'd Like to See Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show
Usher reveals what's next for his career and reveals his surprising pick for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Tomorrowland Festival Saved by Metallica With Just Hours to Spare Following Stage Fire
Dutch DJ Martin Garrix thanked the band for "coming through with the new stage parts."
Best Style Releases: Supreme, Stüssy x Levi's, Kaws x Human Made, and More
From Supreme's 30th anniversary celebration to Stüssy's latest with Levi's, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.
Here Are the Top Earning Musicians of 2019 According to 'Forbes'
'Forbes' has released their list of the world's highest earning musicians.
Watch Travis Scott, Brockhampton, and More Perform on ACL Fest Livestream
This year's Austin City Limits music festival features an absolutely packed lineup, with everyone from Brockhampton to Travis Scott performing.
Nixon Goes Metal in Collaboration with Metallica
Nixon and Metallica have joined forces to deliver an eight-piece watch collection that channels the bands metal energy.
Vans and Metallica Launch Their Exclusive Footwear & Apparel Collection
Vans launch an exclusive collaboration with Metallica.
Diddy, Beyoncé, and Drake Are the Highest-Paid Musicians of 2017
And the Weekend wasn't far behind on the latest 'Forbes' list.
Metallica Launching A Pop-Up Store In Toronto This Weekend
Heavy metal legends Metallica are opening a pop-up store in Toronto, offering merchandise for their 2017 Worldwired tour
Metallica Reminds Everyone Why It’s the King of Merch
Metallica teams up with Vans on a collection of merch to celebrate its newest album, ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct.’
PROMO: Metallica Beer Is Now Available In Canada
Beginning today, Quebec residents can ride the lightning.
PROMO: Metallica To Open Quebec City’s Centre Videotron
The legendary rockers will pass the torch on September 14th and 16th.
Live Stream Lollapalooza 2015 With Sam Smith, The Weeknd, Raury and More
Here's the Lollapalooza 2015 live stream schedule featuring Paul McCartney, Metallica, Florence + the Machine, The Weeknd and more.
Metallica Played "Enter Sandman" for Mariano Rivera at Yankee Stadium Yesterday (Video)
Exit Sandman.
Musicians and Skateboarders Come Together for Tony Hawk and Ben Harper's "Boards + Bands" Fundraiser
Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Jimmy Cliff, Metallica and the late Adam Yauch are all on board.
Video: Metallica Fans Riot After Show in India Gets Postponed
What did you expect from Metallica fans?