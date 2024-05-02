Man Secures $14,000 Cariter Earrings for $14 Following Price Error

A man has scored the deal of a lifetime after he managed to secure Cartier earrings valued at $14,000 for just $14.
As reported by NBC Philadelphia, Rogelio Villareal was browsing through Cartier's website one day when he stumbled across a deal that seemed too god to be true. The gold-and-diamond earrings were listed for just 237 Mexican pesos (roughly $14) instead of the recommended retail price of 237,000 (roughly $14,000). In a panic, he ordered two sets of earrings at a low price, which was evidently an error.
It took months, but the earrings eventually showed up. However, Cartier put up a fight until Mexican officials pointed out that consumer law requires businesses to sell products at the listed price. Villareal, who is currently doing his medical residency as a doctor, revealed on his social media account that the company even offered to send him champagne during the months-long back-and-forth.
"It feels great and it’s cool not to be the underdog for once in my life," shared Villareal, who gave one of the sets of earrings to his mother.
Mexico's consumer protection agency spokesman Jesús Montaño said that Villareal filed the complaint regarding the purchase in December, and there's a hearing scheduled for May 3. That might not result in much, though, as he's already received the earrings. "[Cartier] have to respect the published price," added Montaño. "It’s not the consumer’s fault."