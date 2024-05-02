Lewis Hamilton Launches +44 INTER/STELLAR Collection Inspired by NASA

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and his clothing line +44 are set to release a brand new apparel collection this weekend just in time for the third Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Dubbed the “INTER/STELLAR” collection, it comes inspired by NASA and Hamilton’s love for anything that has to do with space.
In the past, Hamilton has tapped his favorite artists for collaborative +44 releases, including two drops with Takashi Murakami - one in 2022 for the Suzuka GP and one in 2023 for Las Vegas - and one with Hajime Sorayama for the 2023 Suzuka GP.
“To get to work with Murakami and Sorayama was incredible - two of my favorite artists, so that was a real dream,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton’s INTER/STELLAR collection is slated to release on Friday, May 3 at 9 am ET/6 am PT on the Complex Shop. In addition to the online release, there will be a pop-up space in Miami this weekend only, starting on Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5 at Curio at Faena Bazaar (3400 Collins Ave).
Hours
Friday, May 3 | 11 AM - 10 PM
Saturday, May 4 | 11 AM - 8 PM
Sunday, May 5 | 11 AM - 5 PM
Complex caught up with Hamilton while he was in New York for the launch of a brand new WhatsApp x Mercedes partnership to discuss the upcoming collection.
Your upcoming INTER/STELLAR collection, what can fans expect from it?
Well since I was a kid. I’ve been a huge space fan. And as I said, it started with Star Wars and then turned into anything to do with space. I follow it religiously. Reading about the Hubble telescope being built and then when it was going up and I literally watched a countdown, to speaking to an astronaut on the station that's not on this planet, it was amazing. So my dream was always to collab and to do something with them. I got to visit them near Atlanta and get to see the huge pool and see mission control and oh man, it was incredible. So then we just worked, stayed in touch and I was like, I'd really love to do something like this. So I'm really excited for it to drop this weekend. Hopefully the first of many. I'd like to do more now.
You've had other collaborators work with you on +44 in the past. What is it like to be able to have a platform like +44 to work with other minds?
Honestly, it's such a dream. It's been something I've wanted to do for so long and it's been such a process and building it and really building the foundation. But to see the reception from people to get to work with Murakami and Sorayama was incredible - two of my favorite artists, so that was a real dream. And then just seeing people pop up all over wearing it and in their own way has been really heartwarming with people going out and getting it. The last launch, obviously when we had it in Vegas, was pretty epic. And it's just a great way of connecting with the community and bringing people together. So I want to continue to grow it and hoping to build it into having an always on collection so there's always something available.
What can we expect from this weekend’s pop-up in Miami?
I'm really excited - we are bringing a fun space pop-up to a great location which is really going to showcase the cool aspects of the designs. I can't wait to see everyone there.