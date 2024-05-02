Lewis Hamilton Launches +44 INTER/STELLAR Collection Inspired by NASA

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and his clothing line +44 are set to release a brand new apparel collection this weekend just in time for the third Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami. Dubbed the “INTER/STELLAR” collection, it comes inspired by NASA and Hamilton’s love for anything that has to do with space.

In the past, Hamilton has tapped his favorite artists for collaborative +44 releases, including two drops with Takashi Murakami - one in 2022 for the Suzuka GP and one in 2023 for Las Vegas - and one with Hajime Sorayama for the 2023 Suzuka GP.

“To get to work with Murakami and Sorayama was incredible - two of my favorite artists, so that was a real dream,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton’s INTER/STELLAR collection is slated to release on Friday, May 3 at 9 am ET/6 am PT on the Complex Shop . In addition to the online release, there will be a pop-up space in Miami this weekend only, starting on Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5 at Curio at Faena Bazaar (3400 Collins Ave).

Hours

Friday, May 3 | 11 AM - 10 PM

Saturday, May 4 | 11 AM - 8 PM

Sunday, May 5 | 11 AM - 5 PM