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balenciaga and the simpsons collab.
Style

Balenciaga and 'The Simpsons' Team Up for New Collection

Balenciaga has unveiled its new capsule collection that pays homage to the iconic animated series 'The Simpsons' with graphics featuring the characters.

Jordan Rose1737 days ago
balenciaga-simpsons
Style

Balenciaga Created a Special Episode of ‘The Simpsons’ for Its SS22 Paris Fashion Week Show

Balenciaga teamed up with 'The Simpsons' for Paris Fashion Week, where the house debuted a special 10-minute episode of the beloved animated series.

tara mahadevan1748 days ago
stan lee
Pop Culture

Stan Lee Cameo Scrapped On 'The Simpsons' Crossover Due to Marvel Policy

Al Jean, who caught up with ComicBook.com, discussed the series’ latest crossover with Marvel in a recent 5-minute short “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.”

Brenton Blanchet1833 days ago
Questlove attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards
Music

Questlove Recalls Story of How Dr. Dre Helped 'Save' The Roots

During a conversation with 'THE FADER Uncovered,' Questlove recalled the “implosion” of MCA Records which left The Roots crew's career in limbo.

Xavier Hamilton1893 days ago
Lisa Simpson, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson visit The Empire State Building
Pop Culture

'The Simpsons' Writer Speaks Out Against People Saying Episode Predicted Coronavirus: 'I Think That Is Gross'

Bill Oakley co-wrote the 'Marge in Chains' episode with Josh Weinstein.

Xavier Hamilton2314 days ago
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'The Simpsons'
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson 'Simpsons' Episode Excluded From Disney+

The showrunners scrubbed the controversial episode earlier this year, amid renewed attention to the singer's sexual abuse scandal.

Joshua Espinoza2438 days ago
Russi Taylor
Pop Culture

Russi Taylor, Voice of Minnie Mouse, Dead at 75

Taylor also voiced characters for film like 'The Simpsons Movie,' 'Fantasia 2000,' and 'The Rescuers Down Under.'

Joshua Espinoza2547 days ago
Matt Groening speaks at "The Simpsons" Panel
Pop Culture

‘The Simpsons’ Creator Believes a Sequel Movie Will Happen Under Disney

For Disney, if it makes dollars then it makes sense.

Xavier Hamilton2552 days ago
kaws sothebys auction
Style

$14.8 Million ‘Simpsons’-Themed Art Was the Main KAWS Attraction at Hong Kong Sotheby’s Auction

Brooklyn-based artist KAWS sold a $14.8 million piece inspired by the Beatles and re-imagined with characters from 'The Simpsons.'

Hannah Lifshutz2664 days ago
virgil
Style

Virgil Abloh's Off-White Launches 'Simpsons' Collection

Abloh's Off-White enlists Bart Simpson and the sitcom family's beloved home for a run of tops.

Trace William Cowen2724 days ago
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Rugrats cartoonist
Pop Culture

This Cartoonist Reimagines Your Favorite Shows With Black Characters

Tyron Handy retroactively incorporates representation into classic shows that frequently failed to include black and brown perspectives.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2829 days ago
Matt Groening Apu
Pop Culture

‘Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening on Apu: 'Maybe He's a Problem, But Who's Better?

“I love the character, and it makes me feel bad that it makes other people feel bad," he said. "But on the other hand, it’s tainted now—the conversation, there’s no nuance to the conversation now."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2921 days ago
Matt Groening Apu Offended
Pop Culture

'Simpsons' Creator Matt Groening on Apu Controversy: 'People Love to Pretend They’re Offended'

Hank Azaria has recently stated he'd be "perfectly willing and happy to step aside.”

Marco Margaritoff3003 days ago
hank
Pop Culture

Hank Azaria 'Perfectly Willing and Happy' to Step Down From 'Simpsons' Role of Apu

Azaria addressed the ongoing Apu controversy on Tuesday's 'Late Show.'

Trace William Cowen3005 days ago

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