Jeff Hamilton’s NTWRK Merch Collab ft. Tyrese Haliburton Gets Its Inspo From KFC’s NEW Saucy Nuggets

KFC understands the power of drip, and that goes for clothes and sauce. The beloved chicken spot is known for its original recipe, which is made of eleven herbs and spices, making them... chef’s kiss.

So, how do you take this to a new level? By tossing the nuggets in one of five finger-lickin’ sauces. The flavors include Honey Sriracha, Korean BBQ, Sticky Chicky, Georgia Gold and a Nashville Honey Hot sauce.

These sauces are not only complementary to KFC’s nuggets, but they’re a point of inspiration behind Jeff Hamilton’s latest merch collaboration with NTWRK. Inspired by drip culture both on and off the court, Jeff Hamilton custom designed a leather jacket and bucket hats all for the love of the culture.