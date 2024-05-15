Best Style Releases: Aimé Leon Dore, Kith, and More

From Aimé Leon Dore Summer 2024 to Kith's latest season, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

May 15, 2024

Looking for that perfect statement piece for the summertime? Two of the biggest streetwear brands, Aimé Leon Dore and Kith, are delivering robust seasonal collection full of items that you will be getting plenty of wear out of in the warmer months ahead.


If you're looking to support smaller brands, make sure to scan the latest drops from Divinities, Crenshaw Skate Club, and Barriers. There's even some well done merch for Tim Robinson's I Think You Should Leave designed by Cactus Plant Flea Market, Kerwin Frost, and Brain Dead for any fans out there searching for stylish gear to rep their favorite sketch comedy show. 


Get the details for all of this week's best style releases below.

Aimé Leon Dore

Via Aimé Leon Dore

Release Date: May 17
Where to Buy It: Aimé Leon Dore stores and aimeleondore.com
Price: TBD

Aimé Leon Dore traveled to the Greek island, Hydra, to show off its Summer 2024 collection. ALD's shop will be updated on Friday with pieces like mesh button-ups featuring retro images of Nas printed on the front, weaved leather mules, tank tops with sporty logo hits, dyed knit polos, New Era dad caps with retro Yankees and Mets logos embroidered on the crown, and more. 

Kith

Via Kith

Release Date: May 17
Where to Buy It: Kith stores and kith.com
Price: TBD

Kith's Summer 2024 collection is dedicated to travel and the summertime wardrobe. Highlights include a two-piece linen suit with a detachable silk scarf, crocheted vacation shirts, gis covered in prints crafted especially for the new collection, and more. The offering will also feature the first installment of &Kin, a line of logo-less staples from satin bomber jackets to pleated trousers. Collaborations include headwear with New Era and '47, footwear from Ronnie Fieg's 8th St line with Clarks Originals, and surfboards with Haydenshapes. As has become expected, plenty of stars appear in the campaign including actor John Leguizamo, comedian Andrew Schulz, and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. 

C.P. Company x Junya Watanabe MAN

Via C.P. Company

Release Date: May 17
Where to Buy It: C.P. Company flagship stores in Milan, Tokyo and Seoul
Price: TBD

C.P. Company and Junya Watanabe MAN have come together to create two fishtail parkas. One is made of three-layer laminated cotton denim, while the other opts for three-layer nylon canvas. Details include Explorer hoods complete with C.P. Company's signature goggles, a drawstring waist, adjustable button cuffs, and reflective co-branding stamped on the back. 

Barriers

Via Barriers Worldwide

Release Date: May 19
Where to Buy It: barriersworldwide.com
Price: $60-$300

Barriers' latest capsule honors Malcolm X on what would be his 99th birthday. Images of the prominent civil right activist appear alongside some of his quotes on T-shirts and hoodies. Other pieces feature a Barriers logo fused with an "X" to mark the special release.

JJJJound x A.P.C.

Via JJJJound/Justin Chung

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: jjjjound.com, apc-us.com, and other select retailers
Price: $90-$430

A.P.C. has joined forces with JJJJound for the second time. The latest offering provides an array of summertime staples like a navy blue linen shirt and shorts set, knit sweater, and nylon swim trunks. The rest of the capsule is made up of caps, totes, hoodies, and T-shirts for the fictitious Hôtel Souvenirs to represent the items often purchased on vacation from souvenir shops. 

Tim Robinson 'I Think You Should Leave' Merch

Via withtimrobinson.com

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: withtimrobinson.com
Price: $40-$100

Comedian Tim Robinson has worked with Kerwin Frost to curate a special collection of merch celebrating his hit Netflix series I Think You Should Leave. Special designs by Cactus Plant Flea Market, Brain Dead, and Frost that nod to some of the shows most popular sketches are featured across T-shirts and hoodies. 

Divinities

Via Divinities

Release Date: May 16
Where to Buy It: thedivinities.com
Price: TBD

Los Angeles streetwear brand Divinities will be launching its Spring/Summer 2024 collection on Thursday. Zip-ups, T-shirts, and even a gold necklace displaying a Divinities logo will be available. Other offerings include T-shirts with screen grabs of Winona Ryder from the 1994 film Reality Bites on the chest, crewnecks with "Mercy" arched across the front, and more.

Crenshaw Skate Club

Tim Hans / Via Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: May 18
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $38-$75

Crenshaw Skate Club's lineup of spring T-shirts is hitting its web store later this week. An illustration of a cop in front of a burning police car nods to the look of many of the brand's early designs. Other options include colorful logo tees and a "United Nation" skateboarding graphic. 

Born x Raised x Los Angeles Dodgers

Via Born x Raised/Eddie Salinas

Release Date: May 16
Where to Buy It: bornxraised.com
Price: TBD

Born x Raised is releasing its latest collaboration with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. The MLB franchise's iconic shade of blue is utilized across a series of co-branded T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, satin baseball jackets, and more. Many fans will likely be after the latest fitted caps with New Era. BxR also leans into Dodgers history by featuring the legendary Spanish broadcasting team of Jaime and Jorge Jarrín, alongside other members of their family, in the official campaign. 

HUF

Via HUF

Release Date: May 16
Where to Buy It: HUF stores and hufworldwide.com
Price: TBD

HUF's Summer 2024 range hits shelves on Thursday afternoon. Standout items include basketball jerseys, knit polos covered in exotic prints, caps wrapped in embroidered logos, Y2K-inspired button-ups, and practical accessories like water bottle holders. 

