Celebrate Billie Eilish’s ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ With Merch at Complex LA

Billie Eilish is celebrating the release of her third studio album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, this Friday, with a special apparel collection.
The sustainable capsule will be available at Complex LA (433 N. Fairfax Ave.) from May 17 through May 19. The most straightforward options are a black T-shirt and hoodie that each feature the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT cover art stamped on the chest. A burgundy zip-up hoodie features the album title in royal blue lettering across the front.
An assortment of other T-shirts and hoodies in the album’s black and blue color palette utilize alternate imagery of Eilish underwater that tie back to the project’s visuals. Accessories like a neck tie with diagonal black and blue stripes, and a necklace featuring a pendant of Eilish’s signature Blohsh emblem that play off of the singer’s unique personal style round out the offering. The entire collection was crafted with sustainability in mind using eco-conscious techniques and materials including recycled and organic cotton, recycled polyester, water-based inks, non-toxic dyes, and water recycling.
Eilish has even been wearing something from the upcoming drop already. She rocked this belt embroidered with the title of her new LP in an Instagram post from May 14. Eilish’s wardrobe has become an important element of her personal brand. She attends the Oscars in custom Barbie jackets by Chrome Hearts. She rocks the stage in baggy vintage Chicago Bulls jerseys. She has collaborated on multiple sneakers with Nike. Her hairstyle and color seem to change daily. And she pulls it all off effortlessly. So, her sporting something, albeit a piece of her own merch, that her fans can actually own will surely excite them.
Of course, the music isn’t an afterthought. This is a new album after all. In addition to the Complex LA pop-up, Eilish will also be hosting listening parties for select fans to get an early taste of her latest album on Wednesday, May 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Thursday, May 16 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Select AMC theaters throughout North America will also be hosting listening sessions accompanied by special visuals. Tickets are only $5.
The HIT ME HARD AND SOFT pop-up at Complex LA officially kicks off on Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. PST.