Celebrate Billie Eilish’s ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ With Merch at Complex LA

Eilish has even been wearing something from the upcoming drop already. She rocked this belt embroidered with the title of her new LP in an Instagram post from May 14. Eilish’s wardrobe has become an important element of her personal brand. She attends the Oscars in custom Barbie jackets by Chrome Hearts . She rocks the stage in baggy vintage Chicago Bulls jerseys . She has collaborated on multiple sneakers with Nike. Her hairstyle and color seem to change daily. And she pulls it all off effortlessly. So, her sporting something, albeit a piece of her own merch, that her fans can actually own will surely excite them.

Of course, the music isn’t an afterthought. This is a new album after all. In addition to the Complex LA pop-up, Eilish will also be hosting listening parties for select fans to get an early taste of her latest album on Wednesday, May 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Thursday, May 16 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Select AMC theaters throughout North America will also be hosting listening sessions accompanied by special visuals. Tickets are only $5.