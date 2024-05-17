What Happened to Supreme After VF Corp. Bought the Company?

Getty

Supreme’s time under the VF Corp. umbrella may be coming to an end, according to a new report. Earlier this week, WWD reported that the fashion conglomerate was quietly shopping the streetwear brand to potential buyers as it continues an ongoing assessment of its brand portfolio.





The streetwear titan founded in 1994 has had a lot going on since it was acquired by VF Corp. in 2020. It's been able to expand its global footprint by opening flagships in countries like China and Italy. It battled public ridicule after its first creative director, Tremaine Emory, stepped away from the role after just two seasons, citing systemic racism as the cause for him leaving the company.





The brand has also had to combat the opinion from certain individuals that Supreme is “dead” or losing its cool factor after reaching its apex of hype in the 2010s. The Thursday morning drops might not be selling out in minutes these days, but let’s be honest, is product actually being available to shop casually really all that bad?