Ageist fashion norms be damned.

An elderly woman went viral this week after she was photographed wearing a head-turning maxi dress from the Y/Projext x Jean Paul Gaultier collection. The piece, featured in the fall 2022 collaborative collection, was a nod to Gaultier’s affinity for trompe l’oeil designs, as it featured a nude optical illusion print of bare breasts, a torso, and legs.

The woman paired the provocative dress with a blue wide-brim hat with a large tulle bow around the crown—a style that’s commonly seen at spring formal events or church services. It’s unclear what the occasion was, but the woman posed alongside a dapper man in a bowtie and suit, as well as another older lady in a cream-colored skirt set and a hot pink hat.

Easter Sunday, perhaps? A Kentucky Derby event? No one really knows at this point. But what we do know is that the fashion-forward woman was pretty much killing it. (Although there's always a chance it's Photoshopped.) One of the original posts, shared by X user @doughickmanjr, has received more than 11.5 million views, 4,400 retweets, 11,000 likes, plus hundreds of comments, most of which were complimentary.