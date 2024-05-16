Deshaun Watson Gets Huge Back Tattoo Featuring Girlfriend's Face

In 2021, Watson requested a trade from the Houston Texans. The team did not entertain trade offers until he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple massage therapists. He was traded to the Browns the following year, but was suspended for multiple games after the number of women accusing him of misconduct grew to over 30. He settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits against him for undisclosed amounts in June 2022, while 30 women who accused him settled with his former team, the Texans, the following month.

In November 2023, Watson suffered a displaced fracture that required him to undergo season-ending surgery. He is expected to make his return to the NFL in time for the 2024 season.