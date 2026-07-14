GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Calls Autograph Seekers 'Really Creepy' in Paris Video

Caught on camera, the 'Heated Rivalry' star rips up a photo, tells the group they’re 'being really creepy,' and accuses them of following him home in Paris.

Hudson Williams Has a Meltdown After Fan Asks for Autograph in Paris
Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Hudson Williams is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Heated Rivalry breakout star was caught on camera confronting autograph seekers in Paris after accusing them of following him to his residence, turning the encounter into a heated public confrontation.

USA Today obtained footage that shows Williams refusing to sign a photo before grabbing it from one of the collectors, attempting to light it on fire with a lighter, and eventually tearing it into pieces when it wouldn't burn. Visibly frustrated, the 25-year-old actor told the group, "Guys, you just followed me to my residence."

When one person apologized, Williams quickly shut it down: "No, no 'sorry.' You can't do this."

He also threw away the marker they handed him and told the group, "You guys aren't fans. You're being really creepy, and you just followed me. You don't do this."

At one point, after the lighter failed to ignite the photo, he said, "I'm going to burn this at home."

The confrontation unfolded while Williams was in France for Haute Couture Fashion Week, where he attended Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2026 show. The Canadian actor has become one of television's fastest-rising stars thanks to HBO Max's Heated Rivalry, in which he stars opposite Connor Storrie.

The Paris clash comes not long after Williams faced backlash over resurfaced photos from his teenage years showing a swastika drawn above his eyebrow during what friends described as an alcohol-fueled high school campout prank.

People close to the actor have insisted he didn't know the symbol had been drawn on his face, with one friend saying, "The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson's beliefs, values, or character."

Nevertheless, the controversy led Peloton to remove social media posts featuring Williams, even as he and Storrie landed Television Critics Association Award nominations for Heated Rivalry.

Related Stories

'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Under Fire for Swastika Photo from College
Pop Culture

'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced Swastika Pic

How a resurfaced image of a swastika drawn on his face put the 'Heated Rivalry' star at the center of online backlash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Peloton Drops 'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Following Swastika Photo
Pop Culture

Peloton Scrubs Hudson Williams from Content After Swastika Photo Backlash

Peloton quietly scrubs the breakout actor from its feeds as a camp prank photo ignites backlash, fan defenses, and questions about canceling teen mistakes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Clavicular Brought a Very Special Guest to His Paris Fashion Week Runway Walk
Pop Culture

Clavicular Made His Paris Fashion Week Debut After Linking Up With a Major Creator

Braden ‘Clavicular’ Peters landed a major 424 runway moment after a buzzy Paris outing with Sophie Rain.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App