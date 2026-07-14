'Heated Rivalry' Star Hudson Williams Calls Autograph Seekers 'Really Creepy' in Paris Video

Hudson Williams is back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Heated Rivalry breakout star was caught on camera confronting autograph seekers in Paris after accusing them of following him to his residence, turning the encounter into a heated public confrontation. USA Today obtained footage that shows Williams refusing to sign a photo before grabbing it from one of the collectors, attempting to light it on fire with a lighter, and eventually tearing it into pieces when it wouldn't burn. Visibly frustrated, the 25-year-old actor told the group, "Guys, you just followed me to my residence."

When one person apologized, Williams quickly shut it down: "No, no 'sorry.' You can't do this." He also threw away the marker they handed him and told the group, "You guys aren't fans. You're being really creepy, and you just followed me. You don't do this." At one point, after the lighter failed to ignite the photo, he said, "I'm going to burn this at home." The confrontation unfolded while Williams was in France for Haute Couture Fashion Week, where he attended Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2026 show. The Canadian actor has become one of television's fastest-rising stars thanks to HBO Max's Heated Rivalry, in which he stars opposite Connor Storrie. The Paris clash comes not long after Williams faced backlash over resurfaced photos from his teenage years showing a swastika drawn above his eyebrow during what friends described as an alcohol-fueled high school campout prank.