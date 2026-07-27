Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 Sets 68-Show Calendar

Key Takeaways
- Paris Fashion Week SS27 women’s ready-to-wear runs September 28 to October 6, with 68 shows and 33 presentations on the official FHCM calendar.
- Headliners include Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Loewe, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Dries Van Noten, and Celine, with packed days like September 30 and October 4 stacking The Row, Balmain, Valentino, Mugler, and Jean Paul Gaultier.
- The season is defined by big returns (Valentino, Maison Margiela, Sacai), debuts from Maxhosa Africa and new creative directors at Courrèges and Carven, plus a deep Japanese lineup spanning Anrealage, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Junya Watanabe, Comme des Garçons, Sacai, and more.
Paris Fashion Week is starting to take shape, with the Spring/Summer 2027 women’s ready-to-wear provisional calendar now being shared.
After this summer's Paris Men’s and Haute Couture Fashion Weeks, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), it's now the women's turn. According to Vogue, the schedule runs September 28 through October 6 and includes 68 shows alongside 33 presentations.
Julie Kegels opens the week on September 28, while Louis Vuitton brings it to a close on October 6. The heavy-hitter lineup includes Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Loewe, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Dries Van Noten, and Celine.
Among the season's most-watched returns: Valentino comes back to Paris after its FW26 outing in Rome, slotted October 4. Maison Margiela, which previously showed in Shanghai, is back on September 29. Sacai rejoins the calendar October 5, and Ester Manas, Christopher Esber, and Casablanca are also back in the fold.
South African label Maxhosa Africa is making its official Paris Fashion Week show calendar debut, opening the week on September 28. Founded by designer Laduma Ngxokolo, the house has dressed both Beyoncé and Michelle Obama.
Two new creative directors will take their first bows for their respective houses. Drew Henry makes his Courrèges debut September 30, while Kai Nesselrath steps out for Carven on October 1.
September 30 shapes up as one of the week's most packed days, with The Row, Balmain, Dries Van Noten, Stella McCartney, Acne Studios, and Tom Ford all joining Henry's Courrèges bow. Sunday, October 4 carries its own weight: Miu Miu shows in a new Sunday slot, followed by Valentino, Mugler, and Jean Paul Gaultier closing the night.
Alaïa will present on October 3, with the collection handled by the house studio. Pieter Mulier departed the label earlier this year to become Versace's chief creative officer, and no new creative director has been named.
The SS27 calendar also carries a notable Japanese contingent, spanning Anrealage, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Junya Watanabe, Noir Kei Ninomiya, Comme des Garçons, Sacai, CFCL, Ujoh, and Mame Kurogouchi.
You can check out the full calendar here.