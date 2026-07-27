Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 Sets 68-Show Calendar

Paris Fashion Week is starting to take shape, with the Spring/Summer 2027 women’s ready-to-wear provisional calendar now being shared.

After this summer's Paris Men’s and Haute Couture Fashion Weeks, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), it's now the women's turn. According to Vogue, the schedule runs September 28 through October 6 and includes 68 shows alongside 33 presentations.

Julie Kegels opens the week on September 28, while Louis Vuitton brings it to a close on October 6. The heavy-hitter lineup includes Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Loewe, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Dries Van Noten, and Celine.

Among the season's most-watched returns: Valentino comes back to Paris after its FW26 outing in Rome, slotted October 4. Maison Margiela, which previously showed in Shanghai, is back on September 29. Sacai rejoins the calendar October 5, and Ester Manas, Christopher Esber, and Casablanca are also back in the fold.

South African label Maxhosa Africa is making its official Paris Fashion Week show calendar debut, opening the week on September 28. Founded by designer Laduma Ngxokolo, the house has dressed both Beyoncé and Michelle Obama.