Nike has filed a trademark lawsuit against a popular sneaker influencer who the brand says has been promoting and selling counterfeit Swoosh products on social media.

The Oregon-based sportswear company filed the lawsuit against Eben "Cedaz" Fox in a Florida federal court Friday, accusing him of using his online presence to "promote and peddle counterfeit goods to tens of thousands of social media users."

The Swoosh calls attention to Fox openly flaunting his counterfeit Nike sneakers to his large social media following on platforms including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok accounts for affiliate marketing, which allows him to profit directly from the promotion and sales. One of Fox's more notable YouTube videos is of him going into a Nike store with a $15 fake pair Air Force 1 Lows and returning them for the shoe for its actual retail price. At the time of writing, that video had amassed 620K views.