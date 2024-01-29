Chief Keef Partners With Ed Hardy for New UNKNOWN London Collaboration

Chief Keef and Ed Hardy are a streetwear duo we never knew we needed.
The Chicago native and legendary tattoo-inspired brand have joined forces for a 12-piece collection, also an UNKNOWN London exclusive. While the color scheme and graphics on the apparel are inspired by Keef's 'Glo Gang' collective, Hardy's "signature logos and tattoo aesthetic will be noticeable across the collection," per press materials.
Complex shared that the collection was sold out upon its Paris Fashion Week debut, with buyers being fans of Sosa and Hardy's studded jackets, all-over print hoodies, reversible belts, beanies, caps, stacked pants, print tees and bold rugs.
As Hardy continues making a Y2K resurgence, Keef has been repopularized over the last year, collaborating with Drake, Sexyy Red, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd and more. Keef's feature on Red's “Bow Bow Boy (F My Baby Dad)” famously got him in trouble with one of the mothers of his children, Aareon “Slim Danger” Clark, who taunted him on TikTok with child support documents.
Keef's upcoming album, Almighty So 2, has been delayed numerous times, but fans can hold themselves over on the Yatchty-assisted "Say Ya Grace," which was released last week for Lyrical Lemonade's latest compilation.