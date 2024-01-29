Chief Keef Partners With Ed Hardy for New UNKNOWN London Collaboration

Chief Keef and Ed Hardy are a streetwear duo we never knew we needed.

The Chicago native and legendary tattoo-inspired brand have joined forces for a 12-piece collection, also an UNKNOWN London exclusive. While the color scheme and graphics on the apparel are inspired by Keef's 'Glo Gang' collective, Hardy's "signature logos and tattoo aesthetic will be noticeable across the collection," per press materials.

Complex shared that the collection was sold out upon its Paris Fashion Week debut, with buyers being fans of Sosa and Hardy's studded jackets, all-over print hoodies, reversible belts, beanies, caps, stacked pants, print tees and bold rugs.