MSCHF Is Releasing 'Big Black Boots' Next Week

Previously known for toeing the line of legality with purposely designed 'knockoff' sneakers, art collective MSCHF made a significant splash this year with its Big Red Boots, inspired by a similar pair worn in the Japanese manga Astro Boy. Owning a pair was perhaps the easiest way to go viral in the footwear space, as buyers frequently racked up views by producing content of themselves wearing and attempting to remove said boots. A sequel later arrived in the form of a yellow-based collaboration with Crocs and a third pair of boots is expected to be available beginning next week.
MSCHF has confirmed the launch of the "Black" Big Red Boots (or Big Black Boots). More aligned with the original release, this version of the rubber boots is completely blacked out with no distinguishable features.
The Big Black Boots will be released in limited quantities for $350 exclusively through mschf.com and the MSCHF Sneakers App at 2 PM EST.