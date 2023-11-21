YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Never Got the Supreme Shirt That His Face Is On

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s collaboration with Supreme was a big moment.
Over the summer, the cult streetwear brand teased the collab in a campaign, taking to Instagram to post a photo of the Baton Rouge rapper wearing a classic white Supreme box logo t-shirt. In a second image, NBA wore a black box logo hoodie and is pictured with his infant son, who’s wearing a branded onesie. The photoset was captioned, “NBA YoungBoy for Supreme, 2023.”
But it seems YoungBoy Never Broke Again never received one of his own shirts. “They just never sent it to me,” he told Joe La Puma in the Complex exclusive, At Home with NBA YoungBoy.
The 24-year-old shared that he didn’t “expect” to work with Supreme. “Yeah, it’s crazy,” he continued. “I used to buy Supreme when I was 16—to actually collabing with them.”
When asked if the collab was one of his biggest fashion moments, he admitted that he doesn’t “know nothing about fashion.”
The shirt arrived in the summer and was sold in multiple colorways, including black, white, grey, red, blue, beige, and pink.
Elsewhere in the interview, YoungBoy Never Broke Again records a new song, freestyling over a previously unheard beat.