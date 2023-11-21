Future's Mom Calls Him Her 'Big Baby' During 40th Birthday Speech

Future's mom, Dr. Stephanie Jester, gave the rapper a sentimental speech for his 40th birthday. During a recent celebration held for the "Wait for U" artist, Dr. Jester put her motivational speech skills to work for Future and other party attendees.

“I just wanna say happy birthday to my big boy. Happy 40th birthday. He will always be my big baby. No matter what. Every star, every sunshine, he always gonna be my big boy," Dr. Jester said in a video filmed by a guest.

“So I speak today on blessings, peace, joy, happiness, new levels. I know there are new things and opportunities and possibilities that’s coming your way," she continued.