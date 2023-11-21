Future's Mom Calls Him Her 'Big Baby' During 40th Birthday Speech

Future's mom, Dr. Stephanie Jester, gave the rapper a sentimental speech for his 40th birthday. During a recent celebration held for the "Wait for U" artist, Dr. Jester put her motivational speech skills to work for Future and other party attendees.
“I just wanna say happy birthday to my big boy. Happy 40th birthday. He will always be my big baby. No matter what. Every star, every sunshine, he always gonna be my big boy," Dr. Jester said in a video filmed by a guest.
“So I speak today on blessings, peace, joy, happiness, new levels. I know there are new things and opportunities and possibilities that’s coming your way," she continued.
Dr. Jester also acknowledged those who attended the event and thanked them for their support throughout the rapper's near 15-year run.
“Thank everybody for coming out. I’m telling you, he couldn’t do this journey without y’all. So I always tell him, we don’t take it lightly at all. It’s the grace of God," Dr. Jester said.
Additionally, Dr. Jester shared a tribute to Future, born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, on her Instagram over his 2015 hit "March Madness."
Future, who last released his ninth album I Never Liked You last April, has fathered multiple children, including a son with Ciara.
On fatherhood and marriage, the two-time Grammy explained to Billboard last year that he's sacrificed family life for a "rock star lifestyle."
"If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about," he said. "That’s one of my dreams. It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well. For even creating music, I just feel like I’m missing out on something if I don’t make the music a certain kind of way. I really dedicated my entire life to my fans. I dedicated my entire life to my music. Everything that I love, everything that I got, I put it in music. And the outcome is yet to be determined, still to this day."