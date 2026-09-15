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Kai Cenat Opens Up About Reconciling With BruceDropEmOff Before VIVET Show

The streamer and designer explained why he wanted Bruce to walk in his debut fashion show on Saturday.

Kai Cenat and BruceDropEmOff pose for photo together.
raycondones/Instagram

Key Takeaways

  • Kai Cenat confirmed he and BruceDropEmOff reconnected over dinner about a month before Bruce walked in Cenat's inaugural Vivet show.
  • The two streamers had not spoken in three years after a falling out occurred between them.
  • Kai Cenat's Vivet Collection 1 debuted Saturday, September 12 at Cipriani in Lower Manhattan during New York Fashion Week.

Kai Cenat revealed why he wanted to resolve his differences with BruceDropEmOff before having him walk in the streamer and designer’s inaugural Vivet show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

In an interview with Complex News, Cenat spoke about his debut collection, and how it was a reflection of his own state of mind.

“The entire collection is about growth. The entire collection is about maturity,” he explained. “The entire collection is about dedication, and just people from my life that mean something—a major part of my entire life, to have them here.”

Cenat considers Bruce, a former close affiliate of Cenat’s collective AMP, to be one of those people who have been a major part of his life, even though they have not spoken in three years.

“Bruce is the one that meant a lot to me because me and Bruce, we haven’t talked in three years,” he said. “We had got dinner, like, a month ago…Bruce is somebody ultimately I just wanted to rekindle with and unite with emotionally for this entire show because it makes sense to unify everybody.”

“Even if anything does go wrong, you can patch it back up and mature,” Cenat said, adding, “I’m so happy he walked. Shoutout Bruce.”

The split between Cenat and Bruce happened in October, 2023, when DMs from Bruce leaked that criticized Cenat’s acting in a short film called Global Pursuit. Cenat responded by unfollowing Bruce on social media, and saying that his former friend needs therapy. Bruce acknowledged the authenticity of the messages and admitted that he said “hurtful things,” though he stood by his comments.

Cenat shared the launch of his fashion line Vivet, which is Latin for “he, she, or it will live forever,” on his YouTube channel in Dec. 2025.

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