Kai Cenat Opens Up About Reconciling With BruceDropEmOff Before VIVET Show

Kai Cenat revealed why he wanted to resolve his differences with BruceDropEmOff before having him walk in the streamer and designer’s inaugural Vivet show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

In an interview with Complex News, Cenat spoke about his debut collection, and how it was a reflection of his own state of mind.

“The entire collection is about growth. The entire collection is about maturity,” he explained. “The entire collection is about dedication, and just people from my life that mean something—a major part of my entire life, to have them here.”

Cenat considers Bruce, a former close affiliate of Cenat’s collective AMP, to be one of those people who have been a major part of his life, even though they have not spoken in three years.

“Bruce is the one that meant a lot to me because me and Bruce, we haven’t talked in three years,” he said. “We had got dinner, like, a month ago…Bruce is somebody ultimately I just wanted to rekindle with and unite with emotionally for this entire show because it makes sense to unify everybody.”