Sports

Jalen Brunson Appears With Knicks Superfan Mariska Hargitay in Emmys Opening Number

Brunson made a surprise appearance during the 2026 Emmys opening sequence.

Jalen Brunson with braided hair and a beard in a black suit and bow tie stands against a red curtain backdrop.
Image via Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME

Jalen Brunson made a surprise appearance during the opening segment of the Emmys.

The New York Knicks star appeared alongside an apparently stressed out Hargitay, who was ironing her outfit for the awards show.

“It's just a lot of pressure,” Hargitay said during the segment. “Have you ever felt like you have millions of eyes on you and it all comes down to one night?”

“Seriously?” Brunson quipped while holding a steamer and standing beside his Knicks jersey, obviously referring to the Knicks’ epic, edge-of-your-seat season earlier this year.

“Hey Jalen, it's just me, all right. I don't have anyone to tap it in for me,” Hargitay continued, as Brunson shook his head at the actress’ nod to OG Anunoby’s now-famous Game 4 tip-in, arguably the greatest shot in Knicks history. “Oh my gosh. The opening number is starting. I got to get to the airport. I don't have time to sit around and steam outfits with you.”

Hargitay is a big enough Knicks fan that she sprinted ten blocks after a two-show day to catch that very same Game 4.

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