Kai Cenat Says Streamer University Will Head to Europe for Its Third Year

During the final moments of his Twitch comeback stream of ‘Streamer University 2,’ Kai Cenat announced big plans for the next installment of the series. “This is year two of Shimmer University and I wanted to share with you guys what's next for it,” Cenat shared with his viewers. “Streamer University is an idea that I had in my head that is now the entire world, and a reality that I realized was just way bigger than me. … And I did say that I am going to be doing this event for every single year until I don't know what happens. You feel what I'm saying? So I wanted to announce something that I'm super excited for with you guys. And that is Streamer University 2027 will be taking place in Europe.”

He later shared a tweet reiterating his plans while expressing his thanks to everyone who supports the series. “Thank you to everyone who genuinely supports Stream University we put so much work into this and can’t wait to have Streamer University take place next year in EUROPE,” he wrote. Hasan Piker, another popular Twitch streamer, congratulated him on the second Stream University event in a response. “I really appreciate how much new talent and eyeballs you’re bringing to the platform,” wrote Piker.

Last week, Cenat welcomed the class of students for the second Streamer University event, with a roster including PlaqueBoyMax, JasonTheWeen, Giovanna Ramos, and more. At the start of the event, Cenat welcomed those taking part in the event, which also spotlights content creators on Twitch and featured T-Pain among others in leadership positions, with a message from Drake.

“2026, back for another year,” Drake began. “Congratulations to everybody that got accepted — all the new creators, all the veteran creators. I hope you guys make the most of this opportunity. … I hope you learn something. I hope you’re able to teach each other things.” Drake previously closed out the first Streamer University event with a message to all the attendees.