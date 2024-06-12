Tyler The Creator's GOLF Le Fleur Debuts Home Essentials With Parachute

The brands have partnered up to bring colorful imagination to your home.

Jun 12, 2024
(Photo by Jessica Schramm)
(Photo by Jessica Schramm)

A by-chance meeting with Parachute founder and CEO Ariel Kaye turned into Tyler, the Creator bringing one of his ideas to life: a home essentials line.

In collaboration with Parachute, Tyler's GOLF Le Fleur has officially dropped their first home accessories collection, which, as described by press materials, is "fun, whimsical, a little unpredictable, and ultra-high-quality."

(Photo by Jessica Schramm)
(Photo by Jessica Schramm)
(Photo by Jessica Schramm)

Featured in the Parachute x Le Fleur drop are pieces in Jade, Geneva Blue, and Blonde colorways, like linen pillowcases that range from $69 to $79 USD, linen shams ($89 to $99 USD), linen sheets ($130 to $350 USD) and linen cover sets ($419 to $449 USD). Solely in Geneva Blue are an alpaca fringe throw ($299), a shearling sphere pillow ($109 USD), and unisex shearling wool slippers in sizes XS-XL ($109 USD).

See more images below.

Parachute x Le Fleur
Parachute x Le Fleur
Parachute x Le Fleur
Parachute x Le Fleur
Parachute x Le Fleur
Parachute x Le Fleur
Feet wearing cream-colored sweatpants and fuzzy blue slippers, standing on a white background
Parachute x Le Fleur
Tyler The CreatorGolf-Le-FleurFurnitureStyleHome Accessories

Latest in Style