Tyler The Creator's GOLF Le Fleur Debuts Home Essentials With Parachute

A by-chance meeting with Parachute founder and CEO Ariel Kaye turned into Tyler, the Creator bringing one of his ideas to life: a home essentials line.
In collaboration with Parachute, Tyler's GOLF Le Fleur has officially dropped their first home accessories collection, which, as described by press materials, is "fun, whimsical, a little unpredictable, and ultra-high-quality."
Featured in the Parachute x Le Fleur drop are pieces in Jade, Geneva Blue, and Blonde colorways, like linen pillowcases that range from $69 to $79 USD, linen shams ($89 to $99 USD), linen sheets ($130 to $350 USD) and linen cover sets ($419 to $449 USD). Solely in Geneva Blue are an alpaca fringe throw ($299), a shearling sphere pillow ($109 USD), and unisex shearling wool slippers in sizes XS-XL ($109 USD).
See more images below.