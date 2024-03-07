Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Collab on New Golf le Fleur Nail Polish

Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams have unveiled their new nail polish collab for Golf le Fleur.
The pair landed on Pharrell’s trademark Humanrace green Pantone, using le Fleur’s formula. The limited edition nail polish comes in le Fleur’s flower-capped bottles and features art hand-drawn by the Flower Boy rapper himself.
Tyler has released seven nail polish colors so far, Geneva Blue, Onyx, Georgia Peach, Glitter, Blonde, Jade, and Rose, as well as two different top coats.
In late February, Tyler’s capsule collection for Louis Vuitton made headlines. The collaboration, which launches on March 21, includes his own take on the Courrier Lozine 110 trunk—and many pieces have the Tyler-ified version of LV’s monogram logo.
“I admire his eye and we’ve always connected on music, fashion, and jewelry,” Skateboard P told the outlet of Tyler’s history as a collaborator. “He doesn’t shy away from doing something interesting and different.”
Tyler and Pharrell’s nail polish collab launches on March 8 at 9 a.m. ET. at le FLEUR* and Humanrace.