Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Collab on New Golf le Fleur Nail Polish

Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams have unveiled their new nail polish collab for Golf le Fleur.

The pair landed on Pharrell’s trademark Humanrace green Pantone, using le Fleur’s formula. The limited edition nail polish comes in le Fleur’s flower-capped bottles and features art hand-drawn by the Flower Boy rapper himself.

Tyler has released seven nail polish colors so far, Geneva Blue, Onyx, Georgia Peach, Glitter, Blonde, Jade, and Rose, as well as two different top coats.