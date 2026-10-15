Style

Timberland and Jacquemus Unite for Reinterpretation of Authentic Boat Shoe

The two brands have partnered for a limited-edition crocodile-inspired boat shoe out now.

Jacquemus and Timberland.
Press/Jacquemus

Key Takeaways

  • Timberland and Jacquemus have released a crocodile-embossed version of the Authentic Boat Shoe.
  • The shoe is available in Brown Croc and Navy Croc colorways priced at $320.
  • The design uses embossed Premium Timberland, against a rugged rubber lug outsole and soft leather lining and other bespoke materials.

Timberland and Jacquemus have joined forces to reinterpret the iconic boat shoe with a crocodile-inspired finish.

The Authentic Boat Shoe is crocodile-embossed and is available in two colorways: Brown Croc and Navy Croc. Beneath the textured finish, the limited-edition shoe trades smooth leather for embossed Premium Timberland leather while being supported by a rugged rubber lug outsole that gives the shoe its heft.

According to a press release, the collaboration is "a meeting of rugged heritage and playful sophistication" that "takes Timberland’s signature silhouette into new territory."

The press release continues: "First introduced in 1978, Timberland’s Authentic Boat Shoe has long proven its ability to move with time. Crafted from embossed Premium Timberland leather, the silhouette retains its signature rugged rubber outsole, complemented by a soft leather lining and padded collar.

"A tonal tree logo and bespoke branded aglets complete the look, with subtle details that speak to the creative DNA of both brands."

Priced at $320, the Authentic Boat Shoe is available for purchase on the official websites for Jacquemus, Timberland, select retailers for the brands, and wholesale partners globally.

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