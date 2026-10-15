Timberland and Jacquemus Unite for Reinterpretation of Authentic Boat Shoe

Timberland and Jacquemus have joined forces to reinterpret the iconic boat shoe with a crocodile-inspired finish.

The Authentic Boat Shoe is crocodile-embossed and is available in two colorways: Brown Croc and Navy Croc. Beneath the textured finish, the limited-edition shoe trades smooth leather for embossed Premium Timberland leather while being supported by a rugged rubber lug outsole that gives the shoe its heft.

According to a press release, the collaboration is "a meeting of rugged heritage and playful sophistication" that "takes Timberland’s signature silhouette into new territory."