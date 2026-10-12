Timberland Drops Euro Hiker GTX Curated by Victor Kan

Timberland and Victor Kan have extended their collaboration with a boot set for an October 17 release.
The shoe brand announced the Victor Kan Euro Hiker GTX, a boot lined with Gore-Tex technology enforced for weather protection. Valued at $195, the boot mixes soft shades of burgundy nubuck and taupe suede with underlays of silver mesh, fitting for the fall season.
The release will be available for purchase on Oct. 17 at Kan’s new shop, Third of June, followed by a broader release in select Timberland stores and the brand’s official website.