Style

Timberland Drops Euro Hiker GTX Curated by Victor Kan

The inaugural release showcases the Victor Kan Euro Hiker GTX priced at $195.

Timberland
Timberland

Timberland and Victor Kan have extended their collaboration with a boot set for an October 17 release.

The shoe brand announced the Victor Kan Euro Hiker GTX, a boot lined with Gore-Tex technology enforced for weather protection. Valued at $195, the boot mixes soft shades of burgundy nubuck and taupe suede with underlays of silver mesh, fitting for the fall season.

The release will be available for purchase on Oct. 17 at Kan’s new shop, Third of June, followed by a broader release in select Timberland stores and the brand’s official website.

Related Stories

Brown leather lace-up shoes with rugged soles, featuring stitching details and a padded collar, set against a white background.
Style

Timberland Heritage Shoe in Black and Wheat: How to Buy

Both colorways of the derby-style low-top are available now on Complex.

Complex Staff133 days ago
A pair of red Timberland-style boots with black padded collars and tan rubber soles. They have silver eyelets and a branded tag.
Style

Timberland 6" Waterproof Boot in Ruby: How to Buy

The icon gets a new colorway, and it's available now on Complex.

Complex Staff145 days ago
Green T-shirt and tan boots with black accents and a "50th" tag, both featuring a logo.
Style

Timberland x BEAMS Collection: How to Buy

Timberland and BEAMS have dropped a capsule collection celebrating BEAMS' 50th anniversary.

Complex Staff180 days ago

Trending

1
MusicK-Pop Newcomers A2O Lite and A2O Soul Make Their Debut With “NEON” and “SUPERSTAR”
2
SneakersAPB x Air Jordan 11 'Made for Locals': Everything You Need to Know
3
MusicThe 30 Best Chief Keef Projects, Ranked
4
MusicUsher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Brown's London Sentencing
5
Pop CultureThe Next 'Paranormal Activity' Returns to the Home Where Series Started
6
SneakersThe Air Jordan 'Space Jam' Collection Is Dropping at Foot Locker

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App