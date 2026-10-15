Sneakers

Tobe Nwigwe Reimagining Allen Iverson's The Question for 30th Anniversary

The Houston rapper, whose new album 'The Bridge' is out now, has been tasked with revamping the Reebok classic.

(L-R) Tobe Nwigwe and Allen Iverson.
Peter Madu for Mayhemcre8tives | Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Reebok

Key Takeaways

  • Tobe Nwigwe will reimagine Allen Iverson's debut Reebok sneaker, The Question, for its 30th anniversary.
  • The updated kicks will feature a custom zip shroud and colorways inspired by Nwigwe's signature mint green and his wife Fat's signature salmon.
  • Nwigwe extended his Reebok deal to ensure the shoes land properly, building on a partnership that produced his first collection in February 2025.

Tobe Nwigwe has announced that he will be reimagining one of Allen Iverson's classic Reebok sneakers.

The Houston rapper, who dropped his first collection with the brand in February last year, has just revealed that he has been tasked with putting his own spin on AI's The Question, the NBA Hall of Famer's debut shoe which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Sharing the news during an interview with Genius, Nwigwe said the kicks will arrive with "a custom zip shroud," and they'll come in a variety of colorways including his signature mint green, and his wife Fat Nwigwe's signature salmon.

"They let me reimagine The Question," he said, before revealing that he has signed an extension with Reebok just to make sure the much beloved kicks "come out the way that they need to."

The Question Mid OG was Allen Iverson's first shoe, released in September 1996 during his rookie season. He has since collaborated with the brand on 16 core signature models — the Question series and the Answer 1 through 14, plus alternate/modernized variants like the Q96.

Tobe Nwigwe released his new album, The Bridge, on Friday (October 9). It features appearances from Busta Rhymes, Paul Wall, Scarface, Jay Electronica, Sia, Malice, Labrinth, and more. You can listen to the 12-track LP here.

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