TikToker Catches J.Cole Being 'Ignored' by Tesla Employees While Shopping for New Vehicle

Apparently car buying doesn't get any easier when you're rich and famous, at least not if you're J. Cole shopping for a Tesla.
In a TikTok posted on Monday (June 3), user @Pearliquee shared that she had a surprise run-in with the Dreamville founder at a Tesla dealership in New York, where allegedly Cole wasn't getting much attention from the staff.
"J Cole & I shopping for teslas at the same time while the manager kept ignoring him bc he didn't know who he was & continued persuading me to place the order for the car," she wrote.
The 1-minute TikTok shows Cole checking out the Tesla Cybertruck, a model that reportedly starts at around a whopping $80,000. But despite what the TikToker wrote in their caption, Cole seemed to be approached by two Tesla employees.
@Pearliquee also had a chance to chat with Cole, writing that the "7 Minute Drill" artist "was amused that my moms born in germany like him 🫠."
She continued, "i used to sing but not anymore so i didnt even bother mentioning my music industry side of me but he was nice and tall!"
This wouldn't be the first time recently that Cole's been spotted on a random outing. Last month, another TikToker snapped a picture with him at the beach, shortly after he bowed out of a feud with Kendrick Lamar.