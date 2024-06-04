TikToker Catches J.Cole Being 'Ignored' by Tesla Employees While Shopping for New Vehicle

Cole appeared to be checking out the Cybertruck at a Tesla dealership in New York.

Jun 04, 2024
Astrida Valigorsky / WireImage

Apparently car buying doesn't get any easier when you're rich and famous, at least not if you're J. Cole shopping for a Tesla.

In a TikTok posted on Monday (June 3), user @Pearliquee shared that she had a surprise run-in with the Dreamville founder at a Tesla dealership in New York, where allegedly Cole wasn't getting much attention from the staff.

"J Cole & I shopping for teslas at the same time while the manager kept ignoring him bc he didn't know who he was & continued persuading me to place the order for the car," she wrote.

The 1-minute TikTok shows Cole checking out the Tesla Cybertruck, a model that reportedly starts at around a whopping $80,000. But despite what the TikToker wrote in their caption, Cole seemed to be approached by two Tesla employees.

@Pearliquee also had a chance to chat with Cole, writing that the "7 Minute Drill" artist "was amused that my moms born in germany like him 🫠."

She continued, "i used to sing but not anymore so i didnt even bother mentioning my music industry side of me but he was nice and tall!"

This wouldn't be the first time recently that Cole's been spotted on a random outing. Last month, another TikToker snapped a picture with him at the beach, shortly after he bowed out of a feud with Kendrick Lamar.

