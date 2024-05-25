People Have Thoughts About J. Cole’s 'Strictly Dickly' Line on Cash Cobain's "Grippy"

J. Cole's collaborative effort titled "Grippy" with New York rapper Cash Cobain is finally out, but fans are questioning one of his lyrics.

The song was released on Friday after weeks of snippets that surfaced online. Upon hearing the full version, listeners caught one of Cole's lines that has them scratching their heads and wondering if that verse was really something he cooked up.

The verse in question has the Dreamville rapper speaking about how a woman will be all over him in the bedroom. He goes on further to say his bedroom skills are valid enough to make the woman go from being gay to straight.

"She gon' chew on this stick like it's Wrigley's / Mm, yеah, believe it or not likе Ripley's / She said she was gay until I slayed, now she strictly dickly," Cole raps.